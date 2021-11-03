Defendant pleads guilty to shooting man dead as man fought with 'Mousy'

CROWN POINT — A Hammond man pleaded guilty Thursday to a reduced charge in a shooting in Gary two years ago that left a 32-year-old man dead.

Enrique "Bapo" Gonzalez, 35, admitted to one count of voluntary manslaughter, a level 2 felony.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas accepts Gonzalez's plea agreement, Gonzalez would be sentenced to 11 years in prison with no option for alternative placement.

Gonzalez admitted in his plea agreement he shot Joseph Nieto, 32, after Nieto struck a man with the nickname "Mousy" as Gonzalez, Nieto and "Mousy" were listening to music and drinking alcohol Oct. 23, 2019, outside Nieto's residence in the 2300 block of Edison Street.

During the fight, Nieto struck "Mousy," causing him to fall to the ground. When "Mousy" got up, Nieto struck him again, the plea agreement states.

Gonzalez didn't know Nieto and "Mousy" regularly had such fights and fired a single shot, striking Nieto in the abdomen, according to documents.

In exchange for Gonzalez's plea, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss charges of murder and auto theft.