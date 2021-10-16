Defendant pleads guilty to stabbing man in face, stomach

CROWN POINT — A 40-year-old man pleaded guilty earlier to a reduced charge in connection with a stabbing three years ago in Gary.

Craig A. Pearson, of Gary, was accused of stabbing two people Aug. 4, 2018, in the 600 block of West Ridge Road in Gary.

Pearson initially was charged with two counts of attempted murder, six counts of felony battery and one count of intimidation.

He pleaded guilty earlier this month to one count of battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 5 felony.

In exchange for his plea, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss his remaining charges.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez accepts Pearson's plea, Pearson would face a sentence of one to six years.

Pearson admitted in his plea agreement he was knocking loudly on a door at an apartment complex when a man told him the person who lived there was not home.

Pearson went to another man's apartment, began yelling at the man and stabbed him in the cheek and stomach, records state.

Defense attorney John Cantrell and Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Keith Anderson are scheduled to argue the length of Pearson's sentencing during a hearing set for Dec. 2.

