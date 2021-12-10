Defendant pleads not guilty to selling fentanyl that killed Highland man

CROWN POINT — A 31-year-old man made his first appearance Wednesday in Lake Criminal Court on charges he sold a Highland man fentanyl, causing the man's death.

Bryan K. Smith, of Chicago Heights and formerly of Griffith, told a magistrate he planned to hire a private attorney.

The magistrate entered a not guilty plea on his behalf to one count of dealing in a controlled substance causing death, court records show.

Smith was recently extradited from the Emanuel County Sheriff's Department in Swainsboro, Georgia, to face charges in Lake County.

According to court records, Highland police were called Nov. 21, 2020, to a home in the 9800 block of Delaware Place, where a 41-year-old man had been found dead.

Police searched the room for drugs and paraphernalia, including syringes, so no illegal drugs would be left behind in the home, court records state.

Detectives learned the man had stolen $20 from a relative the night of Nov. 20, 2020, and went with a woman to Griffith to purchase heroin from a man known as "B," according to court documents.