Defendant pleads not guilty to selling fentanyl that killed Highland man

CROWN POINT — A 31-year-old man made his first appearance Wednesday in Lake Criminal Court on charges he sold a Highland man fentanyl, causing the man's death.
Bryan K. Smith, of Chicago Heights and formerly of Griffith, told a magistrate he planned to hire a private attorney.
The magistrate entered a not guilty plea on his behalf to one count of dealing in a controlled substance causing death, court records show.
Smith was recently extradited from the Emanuel County Sheriff's Department in Swainsboro, Georgia, to face charges in Lake County.
According to court records, Highland police were called Nov. 21, 2020, to a home in the 9800 block of Delaware Place, where a 41-year-old man had been found dead.
Police searched the room for drugs and paraphernalia, including syringes, so no illegal drugs would be left behind in the home, court records state.
Detectives learned the man had stolen $20 from a relative the night of Nov. 20, 2020, and went with a woman to Griffith to purchase heroin from a man known as "B," according to court documents.
"B" was later identified as Smith, who has scars on his face from severe burns, records state.
Police located surveillance video that appeared to show Smith, who drove a gray GMC Yukon, and the Highland man and his female friend were in the area of the Park West Apartments in Griffith from 8:30 to 9 p.m. Nov. 20, 2020.
Smith's Yukon was involved in a hit-and-run crash Nov. 22, 2020, and he gave police consent to search his apartment, records state.
During the search, a detective called a phone number provided by the woman for "B" and Smith's phone began ringing, according to documents.
Smith admitted he sold drugs to the Highland man and his friend, but he denied selling them drugs Nov. 20, 2020, records state.
The Lake County coroner's office determined the Highland man's death was caused by fentanyl toxicity. Illegal drugs recovered from the man's room were analyzed by Indiana State Police and found to contain fentanyl, records state.