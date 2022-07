Defendant posts bond on charges he shot man walking near gas station

CROWN POINT — A Calumet City man posted bond Wednesday on charges he shot another man multiple times Dec. 11 in Hammond.

Maurice A. Farley, 24, told police at the crime scene he felt he was in "imminent danger" but refused to talk further without an attorney, Lake Criminal Court records state.

The wounded man told police he was walking in the area of a gas station in the 6900 block of Hohman Avenue when a white car with heavily tinted windows pulled between a row of pumps and stopped.

The man said he turned around as the car's front passenger window rolled down, saw a driver he didn't recognize pointing a gun at him and attempted to run away as he was shot four times, according to court records.

The man was taken to a local hospital and later transferred to Stroger Hospital in Chicago, where he was treated for gunshot wounds to his chest, upper arm and middle back.

He was hospitalized for several weeks and underwent multiple surgeries as a result of his wounds, court records state.

Farley waited at the scene for officers to arrive and gave them a .40-caliber Glock handgun he used to shoot the man.

A Lake Criminal Court magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Farley's behalf to felony aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and criminal recklessness.

Farley posted a bond of $65,000 surety or $6,500 cash, records showed.