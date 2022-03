Defendant rejects plea offer in fatal shooting outside apartment building

CROWN POINT — A defendant rejected a plea offer Thursday calling for a 30-year sentence and said he wants to go to trial on charges in a man's 2019 shooting death in Griffith.

Althirty C. Hunter III, 22, has pleaded not guilty to murder in the homicide of 19-year-old Marco Alonzo on Dec. 3, 2019, outside Park West Apartments in Griffith.

Hunter, who was on bond in a felony firearm case at the time of his arrest in Alonzo's homicide, told Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota he understood he could face more than 100 years in prison a jury convicts him of murder and firearm and habitual offender enhancements.

Defense attorney Michael Lambert said he had advised Hunter about the state's plea offer and possible penalties if convicted at trial, and Hunter wanted to go to trial.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Douglas Shaw said the state's offer would have required Hunter to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter, a level 2 felony.

In exchange, the state would dismiss one count of murder, firearm and habitual offender enhancements, and a separate case in which Hunter is charged with carrying a handgun without a license as a level 5 felony.

Hunter's trial is scheduled to begin Monday.

Shaw said the state's plea offer would remain on the table until noon Friday.

According to court records, Hunter and his co-defendant, Ashley Middleton, went to Alonzo's apartment to sell him marijuana after he reached out to Middleton on Snapchat.

Alonzo left his apartment about 10:45 p.m. after telling a roommate, "She's here." A few minutes later, the roommate received a call from Alonzo, heard, "Hey, BO," and then what sounded like a gunshot, records state.

The roommate looked outside and saw a man, whom he later discovered was Alonzo, on the ground and a white vehicle leaving, according to court documents.

Police traced the white vehicle to Middleton, who told detectives she brought Hunter along to sell marijuana but didn't know he had a gun, records state.

Middleton has pleaded not guilty to felony assisting a criminal and dealing in marijuana. She's next scheduled to appear in court March 10.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.