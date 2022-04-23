Defendant sentenced for shooting at couple, wounding woman

CROWN POINT — A Gary woman admitted Friday she shot at two people July 10, 2020, in and Gary and struck one of them in the leg.

Ashley R. Jones, 28, was expected to be released from jail after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal recklessness, a level 6 felony.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas accepted Jones' plea agreement and sentenced her to three years, all suspended in favor of probation.

The judge also gave Jones credit for a year and four months she served in the Lake County Jail while awaiting a resolution of her case.

Jones admitted in her plea agreement she was in the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Street in Gary when she began yelling as she approached a couple with a black handgun and fired a shot.

According to charging documents, Jones told police she aimed for a man but the shot hit the man's girlfriend in the leg.

Jones and her boyfriend were detained a short time later after police located their silver pickup truck near 15th Avenue and Broadway.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.