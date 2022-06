Defendant sentenced to 35 years for fatally stabbing man while picking up child

CROWN POINT — A man was sentenced Friday to 35 years in prison for fatally stabbing a man while he accompanied a girlfriend to pick up her grandchild in 2021 in Hobart.

Mark A. Jaramillo, 47, of Crown Point, was on parole when he knowingly killed Rafeal J. Marcano, 27, in the presence of a child, Senior Judge Kathleen Lang said.

The 6-year-old boy was the son of Jaramillo's girlfriend's daughter, who was dating Marcano, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

Jaramillo's girlfriend, Koreena M. Henry, 46, of Gary, pleaded guilty in June 2021 to assisting a criminal, a level 5 felony. She could face a sentence of one to six years at a sentencing hearing set for July 8.

A jjury convicted Jaramillo in November of voluntary manslaughter, a level 2 felony, but found him not guilty of murder.

During his trial, Jaramillo testified on his own behalf, claiming he acted in self-defense.

Defense attorney Herbert Shaps, who entered the case after Jaramillo's conviction, said Jaramillo deserved some leniency because the crime stemmed from circumstances unlikely to reoccur.

"The intent was to get the child ... and go to school," Shaps said. "He didn't bring a gun. He had a knife, which he often carried for work."

Shaps said it was unfair to count Jaramillo's prior convictions against him on the voluntary manslaughter sentence, because prosecutors used several of them as the basis for a habitual offender enhancement.

Shaps recommended a sentence of 27 1/2 years, including 17 1/2 years for voluntary manslaughter and 10 years for the habitual offender enhancement.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Kasey Dafoe recommended a 50-year sentence.

Jaramillo's criminal history began when he was 16 years old and included two juvenile cases, five felony convictions and 10 misdemeanor convictions, she said.

"The defendant has lived a full life of crime," Dafoe said.

Evidence at trial showed Jaramillo went back to retrieve the knife used to kill Marcano before going to his girlfriend's daughter's home, she said.

Henry's grandson was 6 years old when he was present for the fight and stabbing, which began inside his home and traveled outside, Dafoe said.

After the stabbing, Jaramillo and Henry placed the boy in Henry's car with the bloody knife and dropped him off at school.

Lang granted Jaramillo's request to appoint a public defender to represent him on appeal.

