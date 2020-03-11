Defendant sentenced to 3 years for killing man over $5 for card game

CROWN POINT — A Gary man must report to the Lake County Jail by Tuesday to begin serving a three-year sentence for killing a man in 2016 during a fight over $5 for a card game.

Malcolm L. Adams, 31, was convicted Oct. 31 of involuntary manslaughter but acquitted of strangulation in the June 4, 2016, death of James "J.B." Boykin Jr., 39, of Gary, in the 4500 block of Massachusetts Street.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas sentenced Adams on Friday to 18 months in prison, followed by 18 months in the Lake County Community Corrections work-release program.

Adams testified during his trial last fall that he asked Boykin to give him $5, which Boykin owed to him, so they could both play cards. Boykin replied Adams would have to take it from him.

Adams said he reached over and took $5 from the pile of money in front of Boykin, and Boykin jumped up and punched him in the forehead.

Adams testified he grabbed Boykin in self-defense but didn't intend to choke him. Other witnesses testified that Adams' arms began flying and Boykin landed on his back with Adams on top of him.

Boykin was later pronounced dead.