Defendant shot man 5 times in head during marijuana deal, court records allege

CROWN POINT — A Hammond man arrested earlier this month in a rural Arkansas town arranged to meet up with a man looking to buy marijuana before the man was found shot to death Nov. 12 in Gary, records show.

Rahmere J. Dunn, 23, is accused of shooting 21-year-old Jediah Perry five times in the head while the two were seated in Perry's white Honda Civic in the 5000 block of West Fifth Avenue in Gary.

Dunn was arrested June 6 in Warren, Arkansas, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. A 9mm "ghost gun" was found in his possession, officials said.

He was booked into the Lake County Jail on Wednesday, but he had not yet entered a plea to one count of murder.

Detectives with the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit gathered surveillance video from a nearby business, license plate reader data and photographs, cellphone location and call data, and Facebook records that showed Dunn drove his silver Chrysler 300 from Hammond to Gary in the half hour before the homicide and left Gary minutes after, according to court documents.

Surveillance video showed the man who got into Perry's vehicle was wearing a reflective vest, Lake Criminal Court records state.

When Hammond police stopped Dunn in December and arrested him on a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana, police obtained a warrant to search his Chrysler and found a reflective vest in the trunk, records state.

Detectives also learned Dunn was employed by a Region manufacturer as a forklift operator until October, and he would have been required to wear a reflective vest while on the job, according to court documents.

Facebook records showed Perry contacted Dunn about buying marijuana, and Dunn sent Perry a map at 4:34 p.m. Nov. 12 that was marked with the location of the homicide, records state.

Surveillance video showed a man in a reflective vest get out of Perry's Honda at 4:57 p.m. and head west on Fifth Avenue in a Chrysler 300. Perry's body was not discovered until about 8:40 p.m., records show.

