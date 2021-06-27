Defendant shot man over argument while bagging drugs, police say

CROWN POINT — An East Chicago man made a formal appearance last week on charges alleging he shot a man four times after the man argued with him while he was bagging up drugs.

Antonio L. Curry, 28, can be seen in a video obtained by police bagging what appears to be a white, powdery substance inside an apartment, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Curry, who was extradited to Lake County after an arrest in Chicago, has pleaded not guilty to three felony counts of battery. His bail was set at $100,000 surety or $10,000 cash.

The inside of the apartment in the video appears to match an apartment seen in photos taken by East Chicago crime scene investigators after a shooting April 4 in the 3500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, records state.

The man told police he and Curry got into a heated argument and Curry grabbed a handgun and cocked it, according to court documents.

The man asked Curry what he planned to do with the gun, and Curry allegedly said he was leaving. As he walked around a table past the man, Curry took the gun out and began shooting, records allege.

The man told police every time he tried to grab Curry's gun, Curry fired another shot. The man suffered four gunshot wounds, records state.