Defendant shot man to death to prevent woman from leaving home, police say

CROWN POINT — A Gary man made an initial court appearance Wednesday on charges he murdered a Tennessee man earlier this month after the man arrived at the defendant's apartment and told a woman, "Let's go."

Antonio West, 54, is accused of shooting 39-year-old Shawn Rhyan Pewitt to death Sept. 8 in the 2500 block of Connecticut Street in Gary.

West knew Pewitt, of Rockvale, Tennessee, and the woman because he previously sold drugs to them, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

A magistrate entered a not guilty plea on West's behalf to one count of murder. West also is facing a firearm enhancement.

The woman told police she, Pewitt and a Lowell man were at a drug house in Gary on Sept. 8 when West arrived and they all went to West's apartment.

The woman told police Pewitt wanted her to leave with them, but West ordered her to go inside. She complied because she was scared of West, court records state.

After Pewitt and the other man left, West forced the woman to have sex with him for crack cocaine, records allege.

The woman told police she later accompanied West to an appointment at a Social Security office and called Pewitt while she waited in a car.