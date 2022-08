Defendant with history of mental health issues fatally shot elderly man walking dog, police say

CROWN POINT — A 24-year-old who was wanted for questioning in a 79-year-old man's shooting death last week was in custody Monday on a murder charge, court records showed.

Tyree L. Gaines, of Gary, was taken into custody late Friday and told detectives that he knew he killed Cornelius Olive, 79, on Wednesday in the 3200 block of West 21st Place in Gary, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

Gaines has not yet entered a plea.

Gaines, who has mental health issues, told police he remembered walking down the street with a gun in his hand and coming into contact with an older man. He said he blacked out and next remembered fighting with his relative, court records state.

Gaines' relative approached Gary police after they were dispatched about 9:10 p.m. and found Olive dead from a gunshot wound to the head, according to documents.

Olive's family members told police he went out to walk a dog just before 9 p.m., and they heard gunshots minutes later.

Gaines' relative told police he arrived in the 3300 block of West 21st Place just after 9 p.m., was approached by Gaines and fought with Gaines over a gun. Gaines didn't appear to know who the relative was until the relative said Gaines' name, records state.

Gaines eventually walked off with the gun. The relative began to drive away and noticed a man lying in the street, records state. The relative briefly left the scene to ensure the safety of people in his car, but he soon returned and called police.

Gaines' family members told police he has had a mental illness since he suffered head trauma in a car accident. He is prescribed multiple medications but doesn't take them, records allege.

On Thursday, police searched the area between 19th and 21st avenues, east of Burr Street, for Gaines. A K-9 led officers to an abandoned home where clothing was found that matched what Gaines was wearing the night of the homicide, court records state.

Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said Friday evening that Gaines was still wanted for questioning and that Gaines had made threats in emails to Gary and neighboring communities.

Those emails prompted Merrillville officials to close their Town Hall on Friday out of an abundance of caution.

Merrillville Councilman Richard Hardaway said the messages he and other Town Council members received up to five times a day last week were not necessarily threatening but definitely unusual and occasionally laden with pornography.

The Merrillville Community School Corp. also placed its buildings on "lock-in" status, which meant indoor activities continued Friday but no outdoor activities were permitted during the school day.

Gaines' family members helped police take him into custody late Friday, according to court records.

Gaines waived his constitutional rights and agreed to speak with detectives, documents state.

Gaines told police about his mental health issues and said he sometimes blacked out. He admitted he had a 9mm handgun, which matched the caliber of shell casings found at the scene of Olive's homicide, records state.