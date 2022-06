Defendant's relationship with homicide victim was 'toxic,' daughter testifies

CROWN POINT — The daughter of a woman gunned down two years ago outside her home in Hammond's Robertsdale neighborhood told jurors she heard six shots and looked out her bedroom window to see a dark-colored sedan speeding away.

Desha Perez, 21, testified she went outside early Oct. 27, 2019, and found her 40-year-old mother, Delilah Martinez, unresponsive on the front lawn in the 1100 block of 115th Street.

Lydia T. Conley, 39, of Chicago, who was Martinez's ex-girlfriend, pleaded not guilty to one count of murder linked to Martinez's homicide. Judge Pro Tempore Jamise Perkins is presiding over the trial this week in Lake Criminal Court.

Conley's attorney, John Cantrell, told jurors in opening statements Tuesday that Lake County prosecutors would not present enough evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Conley killed Martinez.

In response to questions Wednesday from Deputy Prosecutor Maureen Koonce, Perez said her mother's relationship with Conley was "toxic" and "on and off."

The two began dating in 2018, and Conley and her then-17-year-old daughter moved in with Perez and her family in summer 2019, Perez said.

Perez testified she overheard her mother and Conley arguing about Conley's romantic relationship with another woman and heard about it from her mother.

In early October 2019, Conley moved out, but her daughter continued to live with Martinez's family until Oct. 26, Perez said.

Perez said she knew her mother began dating a man, identified in court records as Lucas Xavier Mercado, because Martinez posted videos on social media of herself with Mercado while they were at a bar.

Perez met Mercado twice, she said.

The first time, he accompanied her, her mother and her cousin on a trip to Chicago and punched her then-boyfriend and another man, she said.

"Xavier punched my boyfriend in the face for no reason," Perez said. "He was just drunk."

Martinez drove Perez to Chicago to talk to her boyfriend that night because Perez suspected he was cheating on her, and she believed he went to a party he previously said he wouldn't attend. She could tell where he was because they previously agreed to share their locations through their iPhones, she said.

They initially went to the house where the party was being held, she said.

Mercado knocked on the door and asked about her boyfriend, she said. When Mercado was told her boyfriend wasn't at the party, he threw a brick through the window and they all left, she said.

Perez said she was able to reach her boyfriend by phone, and he allowed her to come by his house to talk, she said.

She was talking to the boyfriend alone when Mercado approached and asked what was going on, she said.

Perez told Mercado "nothing," and he punched her boyfriend in the face, she said. When a man the boyfriend lived with came out, Mercado punched him, too, she said.

Afterward, Perez's boyfriend told her his brother wanted to know her address, she said. They also wanted to know about Mercado, but she told them she had only met him one time, she said.

Perez said her boyfriend and his brother may have wanted to confront Mercado, but they didn't have any reason to harm her mother. Martinez once offered to take in the boyfriend and allowed him to sleep at her home, she said.

The last time Perez saw Conley, Conley arrived in a dark-colored Buick that Martinez financed for her to pick up her daughter, who was moving out, Perez said. Conley and her daughter left about 7 p.m., and she went to bed about 9 or 10 p.m., she said.

Just before 3 a.m., a friend from school called her via Facetime. They talked for a couple of minutes before she heard six gunshots outside, she said.

In an emotional 911 call, Perez begged for help for her mother and named three people when a dispatcher asked who shot Martinez: Perez's boyfriend and his brother and Conley.

She said her boyfriend wanted to beat up "some dude," whom she identified in court as Mercado. She also said her mother and Conley had been fighting the day of the homicide.

In response to questions from Cantrell, Perez repeatedly denied saying she saw two people or "some dude" after the shooting.

She talked to multiple police officers in the hours and days after the homicide and explained her boyfriend and his brother had a problem with Mercado and her mother had been fighting with Conley, she said.

If she had seen anyone at the crime scene, she would have reported it, she said.

Koonce and Deputy Prosecutor Jessica Arnold were expected to continue presenting their case Thursday.

