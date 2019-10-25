VALPARAISO — Christopher Dillard made a threatening comment about his co-workers at the Upper Deck Lounge in Chesterton just hours before he allegedly stabbed one of those employees to death, a witness told jurors Friday afternoon.
"Those (expletive) will get theirs," Dillard told Justin Boothe around 7 p.m. on April 18, 2017, while at the nearby Flannery's Tavern in Chesterton, Boothe testified.
When asked why Dillard was upset, Boothe said, "The girl's upstairs ratted him out for doing something wrong."
Dillard, 53, is accused of murdering 23-year-old Nicole Gland in her vehicle in a parking area behind the former Upper Deck Lounge, 139 S. Calumet Road in Chesterton, where they both worked.
Boothe's testimony came under immediate attack from defense attorney and public defender Russell Brown Jr., who said asked Boothe whether he was aware that he did not mention the alleged threat when he was first interviewed by police on April 21, 2017.
When Boothe said he would be surprised if he didn't, Brown was granted a break in the trial long enough for the judge, attorneys and Boothe to go to another courtroom to watch a video of that 2017 police interview. A half hour later Boothe returned to say he did not tell police at the time about the threat.
It was not until February of this year, once the investigation into the murder was reopened, that Boothe mentioned the alleged threat to investigators, Brown said.
Boothe told the court he had met Gland through her father, who is a teacher at Chesterton High School and stays in touch with the family.
He described Dillard as "aggravated" and "very agitated and shifty" early on the night of the killing.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
A day earlier, a county detective told jurors that tracking showed that after Gland was stabbed, whoever took her phone traveled west and south to the area of Central Avenue and Samuelson Road in Portage.
But a similar attempt to track Dillard's cellphone during the same period did not produce any results, possibly because its battery ran out of juice, according to Porter County Sheriff's Police Detective Gene Hopkins.
The testimony came shortly after jurors were showed video clips and photos of Dillard entering the Majestic Star Casino in Gary at 5:28 a.m. on the morning that Gland was found dead.
He was captured on the casino's surveillance video spending about an hour and a half going into a restroom, playing various gaming machines and making a three-to-five minute telephone call on a payphone.
Porter County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Armando Salinas said the stabbing occurred during a cocaine deal, at which Dillard was seeking to fulfill a desire for a sexual encounter with Gland.
Brown has told jurors prosecutors will not be presenting any direct evidence over the next few weeks linking Dillard to the killing.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.