Defense attempts to undermine witness's credibility as man's murder trial opens

CROWN POINT — A defense attorney attempted to undermine the credibility of a key state's witnesses Thursday as a trial opened for a man accused of beating a woman to death in 2019 after she attended a concert with him.
James E. McGhee Jr., 40, of Hammond, was charged with murder in August 2019 after Lake County prosecutors granted immunity to McGhee's friend, who led investigators to the body of 27-year-old Sidne-Nichole Buchanan, according to Lake Criminal Court records.
Buchanan disappeared after attending a Wiz Khalifa concert with McGhee on July 27, 2019, in Tinley Park. Investigators found Buchanan's body Aug. 12, 2019, at the Thornton-Lansing Road Nature Preserve in unincorporated Cook County.
Michael Woods, who is representing McGhee along with attorney Peter Fouts, told jurors the witness's story changed over time.
Woods predicted the evidence would show the witness's testimony about where he was in the days after Buchanan's disappearance "would require James McGhee to be in two places at once."
"The entire case rides on what (the witness) tells you," Woods said. "What he tells you, what he told police, what he told police before, what he told other people."
Woods predicted jurors would not be able to convict McGhee by the end of the trial, which was expected to last about two weeks.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Bruno told the jury cellphone records showed Buchanan's last known location was at a Gary apartment where McGhee stayed. McGhee's cellphone records showed he, too, was at the apartment, he said.
When investigators executed a search warrant at the apartment Aug. 1, 2019, they were overwhelmed by the smell of cleaning products. An analysis of carpet samples from the apartment showed Buchanan's blood likely was on them, Bruno said.
Buchanan's body was badly decomposed when police discovered it, but the Cook County medical examiner's office determined she had suffered a fractured jaw, multiple fractures to ribs on both sides of her body, a fractured left ankle and multiple fractures to her right foot, Bruno said.
During the investigation, the name of the witness who led police to Buchanan's body "kept coming up," Bruno said.
The man doesn't have "a clean history," but Bruno told the jury the witness would explain his past.
The man initially held back details regarding the alleged disposal of Buchanan's body, but he gave police a complete statement after he was granted immunity from prosecution in the case, said Bruno, who is handling the case with Deputy Prosecutor Infinity Westberg.
The man told police McGhee met up with him July 28, 2019, and said, "I messed up," "I thought she was sleeping" and "I need to find a spot," Bruno said.
The witness was expected to testify that he made an initial trip with McGhee to the Thornton-Lansing Nature Preserve and returned with McGhee to McGhee's Gary apartment, where the witness entered a bedroom and observed a body wrapped in plastic with feet sticking out.
The witness told police he was overwhelmed and left the apartment, and McGhee exited a short time later carrying the body in a suitcase, Bruno said.
The witness was expected to testify he returned with McGhee to the nature preserve, where McGhee disposed of the body in the woods, Bruno said.
Senior Judge Michael Bergerson agreed to preside over the trial before the sudden death this week of Judge Diane Boswell, who had been away from her courtroom for about a week for undisclosed reasons.
Testimony was expected to continue today.