Defense attempts to undermine witness's credibility as man's murder trial opens

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Bruno told the jury cellphone records showed Buchanan's last known location was at a Gary apartment where McGhee stayed. McGhee's cellphone records showed he, too, was at the apartment, he said.

When investigators executed a search warrant at the apartment Aug. 1, 2019, they were overwhelmed by the smell of cleaning products. An analysis of carpet samples from the apartment showed Buchanan's blood likely was on them, Bruno said.

Buchanan's body was badly decomposed when police discovered it, but the Cook County medical examiner's office determined she had suffered a fractured jaw, multiple fractures to ribs on both sides of her body, a fractured left ankle and multiple fractures to her right foot, Bruno said.

During the investigation, the name of the witness who led police to Buchanan's body "kept coming up," Bruno said.

The man doesn't have "a clean history," but Bruno told the jury the witness would explain his past.

The man initially held back details regarding the alleged disposal of Buchanan's body, but he gave police a complete statement after he was granted immunity from prosecution in the case, said Bruno, who is handling the case with Deputy Prosecutor Infinity Westberg.