Defense attorney accuses woman of fabricating domestic abuse allegations
Defense attorney accuses woman of fabricating domestic abuse allegations

CROWN POINT — An attorney for a man accused a woman of fabricating allegations that his client held her against her will last month, pistol-whipped her and fired a round into the ceiling of his Hammond apartment.

Steven Fortunato, 39, appeared with attorney John Cantrell for a bond reduction hearing Tuesday before Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas.

Cantrell said the Gary woman, who accused Fortunato of abusing her previously, made false allegations against someone else.

"The allegations are false," he said. "No gun was fired in the apartment."

Fortunato works as a card dealer at a local casino and for private events and would like to get back to work, Cantrell said. He requested Cappas lower Fortunato's bond from $150,000 surety or $15,000 cash to $1,000 cash.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Bruno objected to a reduction, saying Fortunato would be a flight risk because he has talked about moving to Las Vegas or Atlantic City, New Jersey, during phone calls from inside the Lake County Jail.

Bruno said Fortunato's criminal history began as a juvenile, but he has no felony convictions as an adult. Fortunato is originally from the Philadelphia area, he said.

Fortunato already has signed a no-contact order prohibiting him from contacting the woman, attorneys said.

Cappas reduced Fortunato's bond to $1,500 cash. If he is able to post bond, he must be fitted with a GPS monitor.

