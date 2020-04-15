Defense attorney casts doubt on key witness' statement in double murder case

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CROWN POINT — A judge affirmed a man's not guilty pleas Wednesday to two counts of murder alleging he gunned down a couple outside a Gary convenience store in 2016.

William Galloway Jr., 27, is accused of fatally shooting Zantrell Collins and Koreena Ramos, both 18, on Oct. 13, 2016, as they sat in a silver car outside a convenience store in the 700 block of East 49th Avenue.

Galloway's attorney, John Cantrell, said Wednesday the charges "are all based on the statement of a convicted murderer."

Galloway was already being held without bail on allegations he and Nicholas Pelissier, 21, killed Jonquell Golida, 23, of Gary, and wounded Timothy Fryerson in a shooting Nov. 12, 2016, near the intersection of 49th Avenue and Massachusetts Street in Gary.

Galloway also is accused of cutting off an ankle bracelet while out on bond and shooting a woman Sept. 18 during an attempted robbery in the 1100 block of Bigger Street in Gary.

Pelissier, who was convicted of the Golida murder after a trial in 2018, told police in an interview March 31 that he saw Galloway kill Collins and Ramos.

Pelissier was sentenced in 2018 to 85 years in prison and wanted to speak with detectives to "help his situation," court records state.