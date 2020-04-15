Defense attorney casts doubt on key witness' statement in double murder case

CROWN POINT — A judge affirmed a man's not guilty pleas Wednesday to two counts of murder alleging he gunned down a couple outside a Gary convenience store in 2016.
William Galloway Jr., 27, is accused of fatally shooting Zantrell Collins and Koreena Ramos, both 18, on Oct. 13, 2016, as they sat in a silver car outside a convenience store in the 700 block of East 49th Avenue.
Galloway's attorney, John Cantrell, said Wednesday the charges "are all based on the statement of a convicted murderer."
Galloway was already being held without bail on allegations he and Nicholas Pelissier, 21, killed Jonquell Golida, 23, of Gary, and wounded Timothy Fryerson in a shooting Nov. 12, 2016, near the intersection of 49th Avenue and Massachusetts Street in Gary.
Galloway also is accused of cutting off an ankle bracelet while out on bond and shooting a woman Sept. 18 during an attempted robbery in the 1100 block of Bigger Street in Gary.
Pelissier, who was convicted of the Golida murder after a trial in 2018, told police in an interview March 31 that he saw Galloway kill Collins and Ramos.
Pelissier was sentenced in 2018 to 85 years in prison and wanted to speak with detectives to "help his situation," court records state.
Cantrell said after a hearing Wednesday that Pelissier is attempting to get out of an 85-year prison sentence.
"The convicted murderer knew all the details about the double homicide, but claims my client was the one who committed the crime," he said. "How could police possibly exclude the person who knew every detail?"
Pelissier told police Collins had been talking to Galloway about trading guns in the days leading up to the double homicide, records allege.
Pelissier alleged he stood by a gas station in the 4900 block of Georgia Street and watched as Collins pulled up in a silver car and Galloway leaned in the passenger side to talk.
Pelissier said he was walking across the street when Galloway began shooting into the car, paused to wipe his face and fired off more shots, court records state. Galloway allegedly got rid of an extended magazine in a garage after the shooting.
Another witness described seeing a man he knew as "Buddha" running away from the couple's car after the shooting, and detectives learned Galloway used a Facebook page with the nickname "Budda da badbuy," records state.
Another person told police he heard Galloway and Pelissier talking about the double homicide, and Galloway spoke as if he were responsible, documents allege.
Galloway's next court date was set for May 6.
