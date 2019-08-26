{{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — The defense attorney has pulled out of 7-year-old Portage murder case just two months before it is to go to trial.

Attorney Ray Szarmach said he is under doctor's care for a medical condition that prevents him from undertaking the two-week trial, according to court records.

He is representing 48-year-old Sheaurice Major, who is charged in the Nov. 1, 2012 shooting death of Carl Griffith Sr., 72, outside his Portage home.

Major is accused of hiring Gary resident Dontaye Singletary to carry out the killing, police said. Singletary is serving a 65-year prison term after being found guilty in 2015 of murdering Griffith.

Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford Monday granted Szarmach's motions to withdraw from the case.

Major said she intends to hire a new attorney.

Bradford said he would leave the Oct. 22 trial date in place until Major has a new attorney.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Sept. 30.

Major, who has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder, had been scheduled to face jurors beginning April 15. But the trial was delayed due to Szarmach's health problems.

She spent nearly four years behind bars the first time she was charged, but was released in March 2017 due to a lack of evidence.

Major was taken back into custody in October after Singletary reached out to police and prosecutors last August offering to provide the information they needed against Major.

Griffith was an employee of a towing company owned by Major's estranged husband, and police said Major had Griffith killed because she did not like him.

Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.