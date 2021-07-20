Defense attorney still sought in Valpo murder case

VALPARAISO — A 29-year-old Valparaiso man charged last month with murdering a friend is still working on hiring an attorney, it was revealed during a hearing Tuesday morning.

Matthew Castro brought the court up to date on his efforts and Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer set a status hearing for Aug. 17, according to the court.

Castro is charged with murder in the March 21 death of Valparaiso resident Michael Overton.

Valparaiso police responded to the 250 block of Michigan Avenue late that night after a relative called 911 to report Castro called and said he may have killed his friend, according to court documents.

Castro was arrested on preliminary charges police initially said were unrelated to the investigation. He was first charged with three counts of battery with bodily injury to a public safety official, two counts of battery against a public safety official, two counts of intimidation and one count of resisting law enforcement, according to court records.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Castro outside the residence with blood on him, according to court records. He told officers "my friend tried to beat ..." and then made a gagging sound.