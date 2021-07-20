 Skip to main content
Defense attorney still sought in Valpo murder case
alert urgent

Matthew Castro

 Provided

VALPARAISO — A 29-year-old Valparaiso man charged last month with murdering a friend is still working on hiring an attorney, it was revealed during a hearing Tuesday morning.

Matthew Castro brought the court up to date on his efforts and Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer set a status hearing for Aug. 17, according to the court.

Castro is charged with murder in the March 21 death of Valparaiso resident Michael Overton.

Valparaiso police responded to the 250 block of Michigan Avenue late that night after a relative called 911 to report Castro called and said he may have killed his friend, according to court documents.

Castro was arrested on preliminary charges police initially said were unrelated to the investigation. He was first charged with three counts of battery with bodily injury to a public safety official, two counts of battery against a public safety official, two counts of intimidation and one count of resisting law enforcement, according to court records.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Castro outside the residence with blood on him, according to court records. He told officers "my friend tried to beat ..." and then made a gagging sound.

Police said they found a bruised and bloody Overton inside. He was non-responsive and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

An autopsy revealed "multiple significant blows to Michael Overton's head" and "a dislocation of the joint at the C1 vertebrae," according to a charging document.

A family member reportedly told police Castro and Overton often spent time together. Police said they obtained a recording of a call he made from jail in which he said "he thought he beat Michael Overton up and the next thing he knew, the police were at his residence."

