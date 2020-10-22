Defense casts blame elsewhere before jurors begin deliberation in Valparaiso man's double murder case

VALPARAISO — After nearly three weeks of testimony and nearly 800 pieces of evidence, the Connor Kerner murder trial wound down Thursday morning with the defense attempting to turn the spotlight from their client to the co-defendant and the woman who touched off the investigation.

Defense attorney Mark Thiros held up a smiling photo of Kerner's former girlfriend that he said was taken by Kerner just a couple days after he allegedly confessed to her that he killed 18-year-old Thomas Grill, of Cedar Lake and 19-year-old Molley Lanham, of St. John, around noon Feb. 25, 2019, in the attached garage at his maternal grandparents' Hebron-area home.

The woman claimed she was scared and angry after hearing the news, but continued hanging out with Kerner for much of the week, including visiting his grandparents home where the killings took place.

"Who does that?" Thiros asked.

"This is the state's case — this person," he later said.

But Porter County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Armando Salinas scoffed at the notion that the case against 19-year-old Kerner hinges upon the testimony of the woman, who The Times has agreed not to identify because of safety concerns.