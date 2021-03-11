Defense challenges witness's credibility in Snyder bribery trial

HAMMOND — Prosecutors assailed former Portage Mayor James E. Snyder with testimony he steered $1.125 million in city contracts to a politically connected business.
Steve Charnetzky, a former Portage streets superintendent, told a federal court jury Thursday the mayor got personally involved in rigging the bidding process so Great Lakes Peterbilt of Portage could sell the city of Portage five garbage trucks.
Snyder’s defense attorney Jackie M. Bennett challenged Charnetzky’s credibility.
Bennett said Charnetzky, not the mayor, publicly announced in 2013 Great Lake Peterbilt won the contracts because theirs were the lowest and most responsive bids.
Charnetzky testified the mayor cut him out of the bidding process and his announcement only echoed what Snyder already had decided.
Snyder is pleading not guilty to a federal charge he solicited and accepted a $13,000 bribe from Great Lakes Peterbilt’s then owners, after the contracts were final.
Bennett previously told jurors it was Snyder’s idea, after first being elected mayor nine years ago, to modernize the city’s garbage truck fleet.
Snyder's role disputed
Bennett argues Snyder left the bidding process to others.
Charnetzky claims Snyder was involved from the beginning.
Charnetzky said he had worked for the Portage city streets department for three decades when Snyder appointed him streets department boss.
Charnetzky said he campaigned for Snyder’s election, but was quickly disappointed when he couldn’t name his own assistant streets superintendent.
Instead, Snyder named Randy Reeder. Charnetzky viewed Reeder as unqualified, but a friend of the mayor.
Charnetzky said the mayor also gave Reeder authority to draw up specifications for new garbage trucks to be purchased.
Charnetzky said there was no urgency for the city to buy more garbage trucks.
Bennett said it was time to buy because the newest truck in the city’s fleet was already 6 years old.
Charnetzky said the mayor complained the previous administration refused to buy trucks from Great Lakes Peterbilt.
Charnetzky testified, “... so I understood that to mean the next trucks sold would come from the Buhas.”
Steve and Bob Buha were owners of Great Lakes Peterbilt at the time and big contributors to Snyder’s election campaign.
“(The mayor) told me not to get involved. I had no input," Charnetzky said, adding that left him with “slightly hurt feelings.”
Bennett replied during cross-examination Reeder sent Charnetzky scores of emails about the specifications. “You weren’t cut out of the loop at all.”
Charnetzky said he was disturbed to learn Reeder would model garbage truck specifications on Peterbilt trucks.
Charnetzky said that was unfair since other vendors can’t copy Peterbilt’s design and that limits competition. “You want to make it as competitive as possible to get the lowest price,” he said.