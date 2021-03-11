Defense challenges witness's credibility in Snyder bribery trial

Charnetzky claims Snyder was involved from the beginning.

Charnetzky said he had worked for the Portage city streets department for three decades when Snyder appointed him streets department boss.

Charnetzky said he campaigned for Snyder’s election, but was quickly disappointed when he couldn’t name his own assistant streets superintendent.

Instead, Snyder named Randy Reeder. Charnetzky viewed Reeder as unqualified, but a friend of the mayor.

Charnetzky said the mayor also gave Reeder authority to draw up specifications for new garbage trucks to be purchased.

Charnetzky said there was no urgency for the city to buy more garbage trucks.

Bennett said it was time to buy because the newest truck in the city’s fleet was already 6 years old.

Charnetzky said the mayor complained the previous administration refused to buy trucks from Great Lakes Peterbilt.

Charnetzky testified, “... so I understood that to mean the next trucks sold would come from the Buhas.”

Steve and Bob Buha were owners of Great Lakes Peterbilt at the time and big contributors to Snyder’s election campaign.