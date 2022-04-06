Defense in Valpo murder trial claims he was never told of witness threats; mistrial denied

VALPARAISO — A judge denied a request Wednesday morning for a mistrial in a Valparaiso murder case after the defense attorney accused prosecutors of failing to disclose threats made by one witness to another.

Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer did leave the door open for the alleged threats to be presented to jurors if the "rules of evidence apply."

In the motion for sanctions for violation of discovery, filed at 1:56 a.m. Wednesday, defense attorney Mark Chargualaf said a third party made him aware of the alleged threats at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday — the first day of evidence in the trial against his client, John Williams.

Chargualaf said he was told a male witness twice drove to the home of a female witness and engaged in arguments, including making the comment, "I hope you die."

He also reportedly confronted the female witness at a Valparaiso grocery store, the motion claims. The female would reportedly say she felt fear if asked, the defense said.

Chargualaf said prosecutors and police knew of these claims while preparing for the trial during the week of March 28, but he only learned of them Tuesday afternoon and through a third party.

He said he wrote an email to prosecutors Tuesday night and received a prompt response confirming the allegations, but prosecutors replied the alleged confrontations amounted to chance encounters and the female witness does not feel fear.

Chargualaf said the news impacts his ability to defend his client at trial.

Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Hammer said during a hearing on the motion Wednesday morning that the allegations amounted to "rantings" and not threats by the male witness.

He said he disclosed the information when asked and does not feel it detrimental to the case.

Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer said the allegations amount to hearsay since the defense was informed by a third party.

Clymer denied the request for a mistrial, saying the witnesses in question have not yet testified.

Clymer granted a request by Chargualaf to interview the male witness before he testifies and the judge said he would consider allowing testimony on the topic based on the applicable rules of evidence.

Hammer presented his own complaint Wednesday morning, saying telephone logs from the county jail show calls this week between Williams and the female witness in question. Such contact would be a violation of the order for separation of witnesses, he said.

Williams, 29, of Valparaiso, faces charges of murder, two counts of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, two counts of robbery resulting in bodily injury, aggravated battery when assault poses a substantial risk of death, two counts of robbery and one count of battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

He is accused of planning and carrying out a violent robbery Jan. 29, 2020, in Valparaiso that resulted in the death of Travis Thompson, 36, of Valparaiso.

