CROWN POINT — In an opening statement Thursday at the murder trial for James Hill, defense attorney Scott King claimed the state's prosecution of Hill for the 1980 murder of off-duty Hammond policeman Lawrence “Larry” Pucalik was retaliation for a wrongful conviction lawsuit he filed against the city of Hammond.
King said in the statement Hill was charged with Pucalik's murder 36 years after his shooting death because he had the “temerity” to sue the city of Hammond and its police officers for an unrelated wrongful conviction.
“He had the temerity to challenge police,” King said. “That is why we are here.”
King is suing the city and its police officers in federal court after serving 17 years in prison for a 1982 conviction in a woman's rape and robbery. The conviction was overturned in 2009 by a Lake County judge, who determined police withheld potentially exculpatory evidence from Hill's defense attorney, including evidence the victim was hypnotized by police officers.
King further accused the Lake County prosecutor's office of sitting on evidence for decades before charging Hill, who was a 17-year-old student at Roosevelt High School at the time of Pucalik's murder.
“If this is a cold case, it is cold because they put it in the freezer,” King said.
The age of the case was clear from the sepia-colored photographs introduced as evidence Tuesday. The vehicle allegedly used in the murder was a baby-blue 1973 Chevrolet Impala. The paper tags hanging from the state's evidence bags were brittle and brown. The police officers who testified Tuesday were gray-haired and mostly retired.
Hill, 55, is charged with murder, murder while committing robbery and attempted robbery in Pucalik's shooting death while the off-duty officer was working security Nov. 14, 1980, at Holiday Inn Southwest, formerly at 3830 179th St. in Hammond.
Peter Villarreal, first assistant deputy prosecutor for Lake County, said in his opening statement Hill waited in the Impala at about 3 a.m. Nov. 14, 1980, while two other men – Larry Mayes and Pierre Catlett – entered the hotel, pointed firearms at an attendant and demanded the store's cash.
When Pucalik tried to pull his gun, one of the robbers shot and killed him, Villarreal said. The men fled the hotel, leaving behind a blue denim bag and the hotel's money.
He claimed Hill admitted he was the driver in a statement to detectives. Hill allegedly sent a note March 9, 1981 to detectives asking for an interview. In a brief statement, he allegedly admitted he drove the “killer car” used in Pucalik's murder, and the two shooters were “Lee Mayes” and “Michael.”
When shown photos of Larry Mayes and Catlett, Hill said they were the men he was referring to.
The shooters allegedly dumped the blue Impala outside a nearby apartment complex after the shooting and continued fleeing in a maroon vehicle owned by Catlett's sister. Detectives identified the Impala as the getaway vehicle because it was missing a hubcap later found outside the hotel.
The blue denim bag was another clue, Villarreal said. Witnesses will testify at trial Hill had the bag in his possession in the weeks before the murder at two locations – a Hammond gas station and a fast food restaurant.
Villarreal is barred from revealing to the jury the state suspects Hill used the bags while committing robberies at those two locations.
The jury will also not hear why a woman scribbled a note on an envelope, which was found by detectives stuffed underneath the backseat of the Impala.
Prosecutors said in prior court documents the woman claimed Hill kidnapped and raped her in the backseat of the vehicle. She said she hid the note, which included her personal information and her mother's phone number, because she feared for her life.
Judge Salvador Vasquez ruled at a June 28 hearing the state could introduce the bag and note as evidence, but ruled it could not discuss the rapes and robberies, fearing it would prejudice the jury against Hill.
Pucalik, 33, was the father of a 12-year-old son at the time of his murder, Villarreal said.
The trial is scheduled to continue Wednesday.