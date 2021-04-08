Defense moves to exclude testimony against man charged in cop's 1980 slaying

CROWN POINT — Defense attorneys asked a judge Thursday to exclude testimony from an eyewitness in a case against the last of three defendants charged with murder in the 1980 shooting death of an off-duty Hammond police officer.

Pierre Catlett, 66, of Harvey, Illinois, is currently scheduled to stand trial starting Aug. 30 on charges he and two other men murdered Officer Lawrence J. Pucalik on Nov. 14, 1980, at the Holiday Inn-Southeast, formerly at the intersection of Cline and Interstate 80/94.

Catlett also recently filed a petition to let bail, which was scheduled for a hearing April 29 before Lake Criminal Court Magistrate Kathleen Sullivan.

Murder defendants typically are not afforded bail. However, they have a constitutional right to request bail hearings.

If a court determines, after hearing evidence and testimony, that the presumption of guilt on a murder charge is not strong, or that the evidence shows a lesser offense, such as voluntary manslaughter, was more likely committed, a request for bail can be granted.

Catlett's attorneys, Joseph Curosh and Casey McCloskey, asked Judge Salvador Vasquez to bar testimony from an eyewitness in the case because he failed to appear for a deposition in March.