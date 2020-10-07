Defense pointing finger at co-defendant with Valpo man's double murder trial underway

VALPARAISO — The Connor Kerner murder trial kicked off Wednesday morning with a defense attorney telling jurors they will decide whether his client or his co-defendant is guilty, John Silva II.
Defense attorney James Voyles, of Indianapolis, made those comments during opening arguments in the first glimpse of the defense of Kerner.
Kerner is accused of murdering 18-year-old Thomas Grill Jr., of Cedar Lake, and 19-year-old Molley Lanham, of St. John, on Feb. 25, 2019 in what has been described as a drug deal gone bad.
Kerner, 19, of Valparaiso, has denied the accusations against him. He sat alongside his team of attorneys with hair slicked back, and wearing a gray suit and white face mask pulled down under his nose.
Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford's courtroom was rearranged to allow for some social distancing for the case.
It's the first jury trial in Porter County since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted court proceedings earlier this year. Jurors were scattered throughout the jury box and back into the public seating portion of the courtroom.
Voyles said the trial could go on for three weeks or more and involve 40 witnesses.
Trial jurors will have to decide whether Kerner or Silva robbed and murdered Grill and Lanham and then burned their bodies in a vehicle.
He said prosecutors will present evidence Silva, who is also charged, made an audio recording of the crime in question and a conversation with Kerner. But an expert will testify that recordings were altered in some fashion.
Voyles said Kerner was at his then-girlfriend's house the night before killings and her parents will describe him as "polite, gentle and a nice young man."
Kerner met up with his mother just an hour or so after the killings to have lunch and drive her to South Bend to catch a flight, in the wake of what prosecutors say was a crime scene scattered with blood and gunfire damage, Voyles said.
He said Kerner appeared normal during it all.
Voyles also questioned the reliability of Kerner's then-girlfriend, who is the one credited with coming forward and telling police Kerner admitted to her that he killed Grill and Lanham.
He said the young woman offered two different explanations of where Kerner told her those details, was uncertain if Kerner was talking about himself or Silva, went to lunch with Kerner the next day, and only came forward after Kerner broke up with her.
"It seems to be very coincidental," Voyles said.
The young woman, who The Times is not naming at the request of prosecutors due to safety concerns, is expected to take the stand Wednesday afternoon.
Kerner reportedly told the informant he shot Grill after Grill tried to rob him during a drug deal.
"Grill fell to the ground and was begging for his life," according to police records. "Kerner advised that he panicked due to being out of bullets in the gun. Kerner then beat (Grill) with a pipe wrench until he died."
Kerner then showed Grill's body to Lanham, court records allege. Kerner warned Lanham not to say anything about the death, and as she turned to leave, Kerner shot her in the head, police said.
Kerner is further accused of loading the two bodies into the trunk of the teens' Honda Civic following the killings along with various containers of flammable liquids and setting the vehicle on fire, police said.
Kerner is charged with two counts each of murder, murder in the perpetration of a robbery and attempted robbery, and individual counts of arson and intimidation.
Silva, 20, of Hamlet, learned this week he will have to wait until next year, after Bradford's successor takes office, to be given a trial date.
