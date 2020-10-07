Defense pointing finger at co-defendant with Valpo man's double murder trial underway

He said prosecutors will present evidence Silva, who is also charged, made an audio recording of the crime in question and a conversation with Kerner. But an expert will testify that recordings were altered in some fashion.

Voyles said Kerner was at his then-girlfriend's house the night before killings and her parents will describe him as "polite, gentle and a nice young man."

Kerner met up with his mother just an hour or so after the killings to have lunch and drive her to South Bend to catch a flight, in the wake of what prosecutors say was a crime scene scattered with blood and gunfire damage, Voyles said.

He said Kerner appeared normal during it all.

Voyles also questioned the reliability of Kerner's then-girlfriend, who is the one credited with coming forward and telling police Kerner admitted to her that he killed Grill and Lanham.

He said the young woman offered two different explanations of where Kerner told her those details, was uncertain if Kerner was talking about himself or Silva, went to lunch with Kerner the next day, and only came forward after Kerner broke up with her.

"It seems to be very coincidental," Voyles said.