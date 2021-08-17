Defense points to state's witness as man's double murder trial opens

The defense attorney said evidence about the relationship between Taylor's father and Haywood would be "smoke and mirrors."

Evidence about the relationship would be circumstantial and possibly even invite speculation, Murdaugh said.

"You better not jump from circumstantial to speculation, because the law does not allow it," she told jurors.

Arnold said phone records would show Taylor called Haywood nine times on his way from Indianapolis to her Gary home the day of the homicides.

The deputy prosecutor said Taylor called Haywood one final time after he shot her to death to find her cellphone, which he took and discarded at a gas station. Taylor then called his father four times before going to his father's Hammond home, she said.

When Taylor talked to his father, he told the older man, "It's done," Arnold said.

Video from Haywood's Ring doorbell camera would show Taylor and Gaines leaving with a TV and Gaines returning to wipe off a doorknob, she said. The footage would corroborate Gaines' expected testimony about the sequence of events, she said.

Jurors also would hear from Haywood's daughter, who made a "chilling" 911 call after jumping out a window, Arnold said.