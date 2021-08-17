Defense points to state's witness as man's double murder trial opens

CROWN POINT — "Mommy got shot."
Those were the last words a teenage girl heard her 13-year-old brother say before she jumped from a window and fled during the homicides of her mother and brother, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jessica Arnold said.
Darren "Duke" Taylor, 41, of Hammond, is standing trial this week on charges he fatally shot Temia Haywood, 35, and her 13-year-old son, Lavell Edmond, at close range March 23, 2019, at Haywood's home in the 6800 block of East Third Avenue in Gary.
Taylor has pleaded not guilty to four counts of murder, two felony counts of robbery and a misdemeanor theft charge. Judge Diane Boswell is presiding over the trial.
Taylor's father was romantically involved with Haywood, who wanted the relationship to end, Arnold said.
"This case is about timing and relationships," she said.
Defense attorney Lakeisha Murdaugh told Lake Criminal Court jurors it was Taylor's co-defendant, 21-year-old Nelson Gaines, who was culpable for the killings.
The narrative described by prosecutors was Gaines' version of events, not Taylor's, Murdaugh said.
Only one of their stories can be true, she said.
"The prosecutors made a deal with the devil, and they want you to cosign it," Murdaugh said.
The defense attorney said evidence about the relationship between Taylor's father and Haywood would be "smoke and mirrors."
Evidence about the relationship would be circumstantial and possibly even invite speculation, Murdaugh said.
"You better not jump from circumstantial to speculation, because the law does not allow it," she told jurors.
Arnold said phone records would show Taylor called Haywood nine times on his way from Indianapolis to her Gary home the day of the homicides.
The deputy prosecutor said Taylor called Haywood one final time after he shot her to death to find her cellphone, which he took and discarded at a gas station. Taylor then called his father four times before going to his father's Hammond home, she said.
When Taylor talked to his father, he told the older man, "It's done," Arnold said.
Video from Haywood's Ring doorbell camera would show Taylor and Gaines leaving with a TV and Gaines returning to wipe off a doorknob, she said. The footage would corroborate Gaines' expected testimony about the sequence of events, she said.
Jurors also would hear from Haywood's daughter, who made a "chilling" 911 call after jumping out a window, Arnold said.
Murdaugh told the jurors the girl had "an excellent sense of self-preservation," but she didn't witness much before she escaped the home.
"That's not her fault," the defense attorney said. "She can only tell you what she saw."
The girl was expected to testify she saw someone wearing red shoes enter the home just before the homicides.
The color of the shoes worn by the killer will be very important, Murdaugh said.