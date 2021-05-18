Defense questions credibility of key witness in 2018 murder, attempted murder case

Varga asked if being scared gave her license to lie, and she said, "No, it doesn't."

The woman testified Hobson, who is her cousin by marriage, smoked marijuana with her and Adams after arriving at their apartment.

She noticed Adams was putting on his shoes to leave, and she insisted on going with him because she and Adams were inseparable, she testified.

The three of them got into a dark-colored sedan driven by Hobson, who stopped at one location, got out, left the car running and returned a short time later, she said.

Hobson then drove to another location, where he turned off the car and got out, she said.

She and Adams also got out and followed Hobson as he walked down a trail or alley. She was holding Adams' hand when Hobson stopped, turned around and pointed a gun at Adams, she said.

The woman testified she put her hands up and told Hobson not to do anything "stupid," because she was pregnant.

"I get down on my knees. I hear a gunshot. I could see Antonio fall," she said, as she fought back sobs.

She heard another gunshot and saw Hobson walk up to her, she said. She felt a blow to her head and felt pain in her face, she testified.