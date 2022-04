Defense questions credibility of only eyewitness to man's fatal shooting

CROWN POINT — A defense attorney told a Lake Criminal Court jury Tuesday evidence and testimony presented during a Gary man's murder trial this week won't match the picture painted by prosecutors during opening statements.

Antonio West, 54, is eccentric and talks quickly, but he was not celebrating the death of 39-year-old Shawn Rhyan Pewitt when he told police Sept. 8 was "one of the most beautiful days" of his life, attorney Kerry Connor said.

Instead, West was referring to his appointment that afternoon at a local Social Security office, Connor said.

Pewitt, of Rockvale, Tennessee, died from a gunshot wound to the chest in the 2500 block of Connecticut Street in Gary. He was found inside a stairwell leading to West's basement apartment.

Lindsey Lanham, a law student interning with the Lake County prosecutor's office, told the jury police questioned West about the events of Sept. 8.

"How could I forget that day?" West said, according to Lanham. "It was one of the most beautiful days of my life."

Lanham conceded the case was not "clean" or "simple" because addiction and drugs played a role in Pewitt's shooting death.

Lanham said the evidence would show Pewitt, his girlfriend and a Lowell man were doing drugs at a Gary home the night of Sept. 7 when West arrived and the girlfriend agreed to leave with him.

West gave the woman drugs all night but demanded payment in the morning, prosecutors alleged. West drove the woman to Lowell, where she obtained a check for $400 from a friend.

West and the woman went back to Lowell after West attempted to cash the check and it didn't go through, and West was stopped by Lowell police, Lanham said.

"She tells the officers she just wants to go home, but she learns that's not an option," she said.

The woman waited in West's car while he went to an appointment at 1:30 p.m. in Gary, returned to his apartment with him and had sex with him to pay off the drug debt, she said.

When Pewitt arrived and demanded the woman leave, West shot him once, ran up the stairs and yelled, "I just shot someone! Call 911!" before jumping in his car and leaving, prosecutors alleged.

Connor said the woman was the only eyewitness to the shooting.

She asked the jury to listen to the woman's testimony and reflect deeply on whether she's credible.

"If she says some of the things the state suggests, that's different than what she's previously said," the defense attorney said.

The woman was with two men — including Pewitt, the father of her child — at a crack house and decided to leave them to go with West, Connor said.

When Lowell police stopped West's car, the woman accepted a ride from an officer to pick up her belongings at another location but requested the officer bring her back to a parking lot where West was waiting with another officer, she said.

"She makes no attempt to get away," Connor said. "She chooses to go back to Mr. West."

Connor said she and her co-counsel, Sonya Scott-Six, had empathy for Pewitt's family, but his behavior in the hours before he was killed was questionable.

Evidence would show Pewitt stole two cars and a cellphone and was unaccounted for from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 8, Connor said. West's door was kicked in while he and the woman were out riding around.

West told police he remained at his 1:30 p.m. appointment for about two hours, but Pewitt was shot just before 4 p.m., Connor said.

