Defense questions witnesses to veteran's homicide about inconsistencies in statements

"I just didn't feel right about it," she said. "I just didn't think I was in the right state of mind to be giving testimony of any kind."

Lake County sheriff's Patrolman Thorpe Facer testified he was the first police officer to arrive on scene and spoke with Thomas, who met him outside the Liles' home.

Prosecutors attempted to play Facer's body camera video, which included Thomas' initial comments to police. Defense attorney Ben Murphy objected, because Thomas wasn't given a Miranda warning before he made the comments.

After asking a number of questions, Judge Salvador Vasquez granted Murphy's motion to suppress Thomas' statement.

Cooper asked Facer about the Liles' dog, and the patrolman said he eventually learned it was locked in an upstairs room when he arrived. He never saw the dog out during his time inside the home, he said.

Murphy played a portion of Facer's body camera video, in which Facer says, "Obviously, there was some kind of struggle."

Facer testified that after further thought, he did not believe there had been a struggle between Thomas and Nicholas Lile.