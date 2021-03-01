Defense questions witnesses to veteran's homicide about inconsistencies in statements

CROWN POINT — Defense attorneys continued their efforts Monday to reveal contradictions in witness testimony during the fourth day of hearings on a petition to let bail for a man accused of murdering a Navy veteran in his Lowell-area home Jan. 3.
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Officer Timothy R. Thomas, 40, of Highland, is accused of shooting Navy veteran Nicholas Lile, 42, to death while the men were having drinks with Lile's wife, Jessika, and Jessika's friend Angela Gauler.
Gauler had been casually dating Thomas, and she and the Liles decided to invite Thomas over Jan. 3 after they already had consumed several drinks, she testified.
Jessika Lile testified last week her husband and Thomas were "busting each other's chops" about their military service, but she thought the banter was "good-natured." Thomas served in the U.S. Army, while Nicholas Lile served as a Navy corpsman attached to a U.S. Marines battalion.
Jessika Lile said she saw no signs of danger — including any indication from her 165-pound dog Lucas — before Thomas shot her husband and fled her basement.
Gauler initially told police she saw the men in a "physical altercation," but later recanted her story after Jessika Lile secretly recorded two of their phone conversations. Gauler testified this week she was so intoxicated, she does not remember Thomas arriving at the Liles' home or much afterward.
Thomas initially told police he shot Nicholas Lile after Nicholas Lile "started acting crazy," grabbed him by the throat, threw him down, choked him, punched him, lunged at him and threatened to kill him, according to court records.
Evidence and testimony about whether Thomas and Nicholas Lile were fighting is key, because Thomas claims he shot Lile in self-defense. To continue to hold Thomas without bail — and eventually prove Thomas committed murder — the state must show Thomas did not act in "sudden heat."
Defense attorney Christopher Cooper questioned Gauler about the secretly recorded phone calls, asking why she told Jessika Lile, "I just need to know what you're saying, so I can say the same thing."
Gauler, who was not present in the courtroom last week to hear the phone calls, did not dispute the statement.
Under questioning from Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jennie Bell, Gauler said she decided — after the phone calls with Jessika Lile and a six-day stay at a mental health facility — to call the detective and give a second statement.
She continued drinking after leaving the Liles, but didn't tell the detective she was still intoxicated when she met with him the afternoon of Jan. 3, she said. She also had slept only about 45 minutes and was in mental distress, she said.
"I just didn't feel right about it," she said. "I just didn't think I was in the right state of mind to be giving testimony of any kind."
Lake County sheriff's Patrolman Thorpe Facer testified he was the first police officer to arrive on scene and spoke with Thomas, who met him outside the Liles' home.
Prosecutors attempted to play Facer's body camera video, which included Thomas' initial comments to police. Defense attorney Ben Murphy objected, because Thomas wasn't given a Miranda warning before he made the comments.
After asking a number of questions, Judge Salvador Vasquez granted Murphy's motion to suppress Thomas' statement.
Cooper asked Facer about the Liles' dog, and the patrolman said he eventually learned it was locked in an upstairs room when he arrived. He never saw the dog out during his time inside the home, he said.
Murphy played a portion of Facer's body camera video, in which Facer says, "Obviously, there was some kind of struggle."
Facer testified that after further thought, he did not believe there had been a struggle between Thomas and Nicholas Lile.
Facer said he made the comment while he and several officers were discussing what might have happened. They were "bouncing ideas" off one another, he said.
Thomas' initial comments put "some things" in his head, he said.
"As I began to look at it a little more objectively, my opinion began to change," he said.
Two men of Thomas' and Nicholas Lile's stature would have disturbed more items if they had been engaged in a struggle, he said.
Nicholas Lile fell on the floor with his head near a bookshelf, which was decorated with sports memorabilia that had not been disturbed, he said.
The patrolman said he noticed a spent shell casing on the floor between Lile's body and a staircase leading upstairs, so he documented it with his body camera and informed crime scene detectives of it.