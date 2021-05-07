Defense says attempted murder charges should be dismissed because of man's acquittal in federal court

CROWN POINT — An attorney for a Gary man asked a judge this week to dismiss the man's latest charges because he's already been acquitted by a federal jury of the underlying allegations.

Jarod D. Johnson, 24, is currently facing charges in three cases in Lake Criminal Court.

He's accused of shooting a man in the face and leg and the man's girlfriend, who was five months pregnant, in the abdomen June 13, 2017, in the area of West Fifth Avenue and Madison Street in Gary.

He's accused of working with his mother, Patricia Carrington, 48, and brother Jaron Johnson, 22, to abduct a relative of the woman he allegedly shot in 2017 in an attempt to gain information about the woman's whereabouts April 14, 2019, the night before he was to stand trial in the 2017 shooting.

Carrington and Jaron Johnson each pleaded guilty to a federal kidnapping charge earlier this year and are awaiting sentencing.

They admitted in their plea agreements they worked with Jarod Johnson to abduct the woman as she walked home from work, shot her multiple times behind an abandoned home in Gary's Glen Park neighborhood. She survived and sought help from a neighbor in the area.