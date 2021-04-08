Defense says foster mom coerced into saying she smothered child; judge considers motion to suppress

Jatkiewicz said during a hearing Detectives Jeremy Ogden and Ed Gonzalez were confrontational and got loud with Hodge during two separate interviews totaling 14 hours, but nothing they did was so coercive that it would "shock the conscience" or or overcome Hodge's free will.

Mahler accused the detectives of "gaslighting" Hodge "hundreds of times" and repeatedly calling her a liar, until she adopted the story they appeared to be suggesting to her.

He suggested detectives never fully investigated Hodge's boyfriend and the boyfriend's brother, who lived with Hodge, Emma and other children.

Hodge eventually admitted in her second interview she smothered Emma by placing her hand over the child's mouth, but that statement failed to account for blunt force trauma to Emma's head, Mahler said.

Blunt force trauma was listed in an autopsy report as a contributed factor to Emma's death, according to court records.

Jatkiewicz said Hodge admitted to placing her hand on Emma's mouth to quiet her down and seeing Emma kicking her legs, which could explain the blunt force trauma.