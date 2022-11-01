Defense says state can't prove man stabbed pregnant girlfriend, caused baby's death

CROWN POINT — A defense attorney asked jurors to keep an open mind during a trial this week for a man accused of stabbing his pregnant girlfriend in 2017 and causing the death of their child.
The woman, who survived and gave birth to a baby boy, was "high on drugs" at the time of the attack Aug. 6, 2017, in Gary and had "mental health issues," attorney Scott King said.
King's client, Austin A. Mendez, 28, pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery.
King told a Lake Criminal Court jury Mendez's trial would be different than most because the baby's mother, Latricia Lacey, would not be called to testify.
Her death in 2021 "had nothing whatsoever" to do with Mendez, King said.
"We're being asked to look at a difficult situation, an ugly situation," he said. "But we're also being asked — each of us individually — to see that justice is done."
He predicted the state would not be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that his client is guilty.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Bruno told jurors the evidence would show Lacey met up with Mendez to exchange items for their daughter.
Lacey was about seven months pregnant with a second child by Mendez at the time, according to testimony.
"Mr. Mendez propositioned her for sex, and she turned him down," Bruno said.
The rejection upset Mendez, so he attacked her and pushed her into an abandoned building, the deputy prosecutor said.
Lacey didn't initially realize she was being stabbed, Bruno said. She was able to break away and make it to the 700 block of Taney Street.
That's where a man and his mother found her lying in a front yard calling for help and moaning in pain.
After she was taken by ambulance to a hospital, doctors learned she had been stabbed in the chest, breast, thigh and buttocks, Bruno said.
Lacey gave birth to her son Isaiah Lacey on Aug. 11, 2017, but he was brain dead because Latricia Lacey nearly died while doctors were treating her for stab wounds, he said.
Isaiah died Aug. 28, 2017, after Latricia Lacey and her family decided to take him off life support.
Bruno conceded Gary police didn't conduct a thorough investigation after Latricia Lacey was stabbed.
"You can't hide it. It's the truth," he said. "But it doesn't change the fact that Latricia Lacey said from the start that Austin Mendez did this."
King told jurors to consider Lacey's prior statements carefully.
She told police she saw a man in black and purple before she passed out and awoke to see the man was still there, King said.
"You're going to see, time and time and time again, questions could have been resolved but for the simple failure to do the most basic investigation of what happened to Ms. Lacey," he said.
Police never went to check if a gas station Lacey said she visited with Mendez had video surveillance of them, he said.
Lacey's clothing was collected as evidence, but subsequent DNA analysis excluded Mendez as the source of male DNA found on her coat, King said.
The state's second witness, the woman who found Lacey on the ground and called 911 with her son, testified Lacey told her she had been thrown from a vehicle by her boyfriend.
April Sullivan could be heard in the 911 call telling a dispatcher, "We just found her here bleeding."
The dispatcher directed Sullivan to ask for the boyfriend's name. After an exchange with the woman, Sullivan said, "Austin Mendez."
The trial was expected to continue Wednesday before Judge Samuel Cappas.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
Devin Watkins
Xavier Watson
Kenneth Stewart Jr.
Shamar Walker
Dirk Robinson
Lenell Rogers-Bryant
John Roney
David Serrano
Katherine Staley
Marshon Holton
Logan Moore
Lamont Hall
Brandon Hillbrant
Victoria Colon
Mercedes Hadnot
Derrick Angelucci
Raul Barajas
Laura Blue
Ronald Ciezobka
John Wilson III
Jonathan Thomas
Courtney Watts Jr.
Joshua Schultz
George Stevens
Paul Szablewski
Gregory Nash
Roosevelt Pickett Jr.
Dale Pollard
Hexadore Randall
Terrence Maynor
Louis Deluna
Brandon Feliciano
Latrease Hardin
Ukeka Hodge
Meraldo Cartagena
Cotesha Bonner
Devante White
Christopher Willey
Matthew Totten
Ashley Taylor
Preston Sanders
Ramon Sierra Jr.
Shaun Ross
Colton Koszczymski
Christopher Lambert
Michael Martiniak Jr.
Rodney Pugh
Noah Kirincic
Rondall Hoskins
Alyssia Jackson
Timothy Jefferson
Victoria Hopper
Justin Barham
Kirk Brown
Joseph Chocholek
Miguel Delgado
Kristijan Dimitriovski
Brian Watson
Henry Panozzo
Danielle Ransom
Kevin Rodriguez
George Stupar
Curley Holmes
Jonathan Howell
Stephanie Kaczmarek
Benjamin King
Juan Martinez-Lopez
Louis Deluna II
Jerrod Frowner
Richard Campos
Ryan Andrews
Keanti Berry
Ellis Bishop
Joseph Anderson
Willie Williams
Aaron Jones
Roy Murphy
William Roberson
Nicholas Sowers
Kenshon Wright
Jesse Rodriguez
Alberto Gonzalez
Antoine Gordon
Jack Philpot
Joshua Frierson Jr.
Ocean Garth
Dexter Gilbert Jr.
Maria Godinez
David Cremer
Joseph DeSanto
Brianna Evans
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.