Defense says state can't prove man stabbed pregnant girlfriend, caused baby's death

CROWN POINT — A defense attorney asked jurors to keep an open mind during a trial this week for a man accused of stabbing his pregnant girlfriend in 2017 and causing the death of their child.

The woman, who survived and gave birth to a baby boy, was "high on drugs" at the time of the attack Aug. 6, 2017, in Gary and had "mental health issues," attorney Scott King said.

King's client, Austin A. Mendez, 28, pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery.

King told a Lake Criminal Court jury Mendez's trial would be different than most because the baby's mother, Latricia Lacey, would not be called to testify.

Her death in 2021 "had nothing whatsoever" to do with Mendez, King said.

"We're being asked to look at a difficult situation, an ugly situation," he said. "But we're also being asked — each of us individually — to see that justice is done."

He predicted the state would not be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that his client is guilty.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Bruno told jurors the evidence would show Lacey met up with Mendez to exchange items for their daughter.

Lacey was about seven months pregnant with a second child by Mendez at the time, according to testimony.

"Mr. Mendez propositioned her for sex, and she turned him down," Bruno said.

The rejection upset Mendez, so he attacked her and pushed her into an abandoned building, the deputy prosecutor said.

Lacey didn't initially realize she was being stabbed, Bruno said. She was able to break away and make it to the 700 block of Taney Street.

That's where a man and his mother found her lying in a front yard calling for help and moaning in pain.

After she was taken by ambulance to a hospital, doctors learned she had been stabbed in the chest, breast, thigh and buttocks, Bruno said.

Lacey gave birth to her son Isaiah Lacey on Aug. 11, 2017, but he was brain dead because Latricia Lacey nearly died while doctors were treating her for stab wounds, he said.

Isaiah died Aug. 28, 2017, after Latricia Lacey and her family decided to take him off life support.

Bruno conceded Gary police didn't conduct a thorough investigation after Latricia Lacey was stabbed.

"You can't hide it. It's the truth," he said. "But it doesn't change the fact that Latricia Lacey said from the start that Austin Mendez did this."

King told jurors to consider Lacey's prior statements carefully.

She told police she saw a man in black and purple before she passed out and awoke to see the man was still there, King said.

"You're going to see, time and time and time again, questions could have been resolved but for the simple failure to do the most basic investigation of what happened to Ms. Lacey," he said.

Police never went to check if a gas station Lacey said she visited with Mendez had video surveillance of them, he said.

Lacey's clothing was collected as evidence, but subsequent DNA analysis excluded Mendez as the source of male DNA found on her coat, King said.

The state's second witness, the woman who found Lacey on the ground and called 911 with her son, testified Lacey told her she had been thrown from a vehicle by her boyfriend.

April Sullivan could be heard in the 911 call telling a dispatcher, "We just found her here bleeding."

The dispatcher directed Sullivan to ask for the boyfriend's name. After an exchange with the woman, Sullivan said, "Austin Mendez."

The trial was expected to continue Wednesday before Judge Samuel Cappas.