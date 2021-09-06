Defense says state waited too long to prosecute man in 1984 rape

Williams was sentenced in April 1985 to 15 years in prison for robbery in Lake County and in September 1985 to 10 years and 20 years in two additional Lake County robbery cases, Indiana Department of Correction records show.

Williams' attorneys, Paul Stracci and Michael Woods, filed a motion in September asking a Lake Criminal Court judge to dismiss the latest case against their client.

The defense attorneys wrote the prosecution of Williams should be barred because "the matter may have previously been charged and dismissed" or the matter "could and should have been joined for trial to previously prosecuted matters."

The attorneys also argued a 35-year delay in bringing charges against Williams was untimely, prejudiced Williams' defense and violated his due process rights.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Infinity Westberg wrote in court filings that two of the three women who were sexually assaulted in 1984 have died, so no charges were brought on behalf of them. Further, one of the men suspected in the rapes also has died.

Westberg wrote Williams could not prove he was ever charged in the rape of the surviving victim.