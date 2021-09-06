Defense says state waited too long to prosecute man in 1984 rape

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge agreed Friday to stay a rape case against a Gary man as he pursues an appeal of the court's previous decision to deny his motion to dismiss charges.
Joel Williams Jr., 55, was charged in March 2019 with two counts of rape and two counts of criminal deviate conduct in connection with the sexual assault of a woman March 20, 1984, at a house in the 3900 block of Mississippi Street in Hobart.
At the time charges were filed, Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter said DNA analysis conducted in 2018 — after his office encouraged all Lake County police departments to have old, untested rape kits processed for possible DNA matches — linked Williams to the alleged sexual assault.
Williams has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Williams was one of three men accused of raping the victim and two other females at gunpoint. The suspects also stole valuables from the house and a 1975 Plymouth Roadrunner, according to court documents.
Gary police arrested Williams two months later in two similar rapes and alerted Hobart police that the Gary assaults were similar to the crime committed in Hobart, records state.
Five witnesses of the Hobart crime saw Williams in a five-man police lineup, authorities said. The rape victim and three other witnesses said Williams looked and sounded similar to one of the suspects. One witness couldn’t pick out anyone. No charges were filed at the time.
Williams was sentenced in April 1985 to 15 years in prison for robbery in Lake County and in September 1985 to 10 years and 20 years in two additional Lake County robbery cases, Indiana Department of Correction records show.
Williams' attorneys, Paul Stracci and Michael Woods, filed a motion in September asking a Lake Criminal Court judge to dismiss the latest case against their client.
The defense attorneys wrote the prosecution of Williams should be barred because "the matter may have previously been charged and dismissed" or the matter "could and should have been joined for trial to previously prosecuted matters."
The attorneys also argued a 35-year delay in bringing charges against Williams was untimely, prejudiced Williams' defense and violated his due process rights.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Infinity Westberg wrote in court filings that two of the three women who were sexually assaulted in 1984 have died, so no charges were brought on behalf of them. Further, one of the men suspected in the rapes also has died.
Westberg wrote Williams could not prove he was ever charged in the rape of the surviving victim.
The state would have been permitted to join its case in the Hobart rapes with Williams' other cases at the time, but it was not required to do so under the law, she wrote.
Bokota denied Wiliams' motion to dismiss in April, finding the state "lacked sufficient, credible evidence" to obtain DNA standards from Williams for comparison with evidence gathered in the 1984 case.
No victims or witnesses were able to identify Williams as a suspect, and the stolen vehicle was located with no subsequent leads to a possible suspect, the judge wrote. DNA analysis was in its infancy, and profiling did not yet exist.
Lake County prosecutors lacked probable cause of charge Williams in the sex assault until 2018, when DNA analysis showed Williams could be "reliably identified and charged in the rape," the order states.
In June, Stracci and Woods filed a motion to reconsider "based on recently obtained evidence" showing the Indiana State Police lab in Lowell was in possession of biological standards for Williams in another case around 1984. Bokota denied the motion to reconsider in July.
The Indiana Court of Appeals granted Williams' petition Aug. 20 for interlocutory appeal. A decision was not expected for several months.