Defense seeking to bar evidence in former Porter County cop's child abuse trial

A doctor at the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago said the alleged victim suffered "the worst brain injury I have ever seen," according to court documents. The doctors determined the injuries were consistent with being shaken and must have occurred during the time he was in the care of Jones when his former wife and the boy's mother was at her overnight nursing job.

The defense is also seeking to toss out the results of a polygraph or lie detector test given to Jones at the behest of his then-attorney Larry Rogers on Aug. 3, 2016.

"In Indiana, lie detector or polygraph tests have long since been determined to be incompetent evidence and inadmissible at trial," the defense argues.

Jones' criminal history is also off limits and should be kept out of the upcoming trial, the defense says.

"The Accused has never been arrested, let alone convicted, of any 'infamous crime' (murder, treason, rape, robbery, kidnapping, burglary, arson, criminal confinement or perjury)," the motion reads. "Additionally, the Accused has never been arrested, let alone convicted, of any crime involving dishonesty or false statement."

The motions are to be argued in court and the next hearing in the case is scheduled for Oct. 22, court records show.