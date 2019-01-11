VALPARAISO — Claiming it would be difficult to receive a fair trial, the defense is seeking to move a Chesterton murder case out of Porter County or at least pick a jury from elsewhere.
"That due to the continual press in the county that has followed this case that it will be difficult for the defendant to receive a fair trial because of prejudice that many jurors may have," according to the motion filed on behalf of Christopher Dillard by attorney Bob Harper.
The motion argues further that hundreds of people have commented on and/or shared the stories online and that an editorial was written on the case.
Dillard, 52, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Nicole Gland, 23, of Portage, on April 19, 2017 by stabbing her in her vehicle in a parking area behind the former Upper Deck Lounge, 139 S. Calumet Road, in Chesterton.
The case has attracted a lot of attention, in part, because Dillard's confession was thrown out by the courts because Chesterton police ignored his repeated requests for an attorney during an 11-hour interrogation.
The Indiana Supreme Court upheld the decision last month, leaving prosecutors with more of a challenge in the case.
"In addition there even was an online petition to remove the police chief of the Town of Chesterton based on this decision and according to records of the internet over 3,000 people signed that petition," according to the motion.
The motion is to be taken up Friday morning by Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.
The motion seeks a hearing in order to call members of the press and others to testify about the amount of coverage the case has received.
Dillard, who was picked up by police the same day of the killing, told his girlfriend while at the Chesterton Police Department, "I killed that girl. I didn't mean to," according to the charging information.
"He indicated to her that the drugs had a hold of him," police have said.
The Indiana Appellate Court tossed out the confession, saying that police ignored the man's repeated requests for an attorney. Dillard requested an attorney three times during the nearly 11 hours he was held in a small interrogation room at the Chesterton Police Department, the court said in its 27-page ruling.
The Indiana Supreme Court then denied a request by prosecutors to consider reversing the state appellate court ruling.
