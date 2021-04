Defense suggests killing wasn't intentional as murder trial opens

Cantrell said Givens was "the odd man out," but had been drinking and using drugs and had been invited to spend the night at the house.

Givens was "catatonic" when police arrived, and officers "had to carry him out," Cantrell said.

Gary police Officer Michael Jackson Jr. testified he and another officer were the first to arrive at the house on Hemlock in response to a report of a gunshot victim.

Two men were standing at the front door, and one of them holding the other — later identified as Givens — by the shirt, he said.

The man holding Givens told officers, "This is the shooter," and Givens was handcuffed, he said.

Inside, two women were standing near Edmond, and one was frantic, Jackson said.

Jackson checked Edmond, who had a gunshot wound to the forehead, and found a faint pulse, he said.

Edmond was taken to a Chicago hospital, where he later died.

Jurors asked what Givens' demeanor was, and Jackson said, "I barely saw him."

Givens was being held up by another person, and Jackson saw him being handcuffed before heading inside the home, he said.

