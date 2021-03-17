Defense takes over at former Portage mayor's bribery trial; truck bids take center stage

HAMMOND — An FBI investigator testified Wednesday morning he cannot say whether competitive truck bids at the heart of former Portage Mayor James Snyder's federal bribery trial were first opened at a public meeting.
Eric Field made the statement while being shown bid envelopes prosecutors said had been taped shut.
The testimony came as the defense began presenting its side of the case during the second week of trial.
Wednesday's testimony began more than an hour late, after the judge admonished the defense for not giving the government its schedule of witnesses and for providing witness names late into the night before.
U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly, of the Northern District of Illinois, then ended the morning session in a heated dispute over procedural issues with Assistant U.S. Attorney Jill Koster.
The defense spent much of the morning going over bidding procedures with Field.
Field appeared to back away from an earlier statement that he found nothing wrong with the first of two rounds of truck bids, which are key to the case.
Snyder, a Republican, has pleaded not guilty to a federal charge he solicited and accepted the $13,000 from Great Lakes Peterbilt of Portage to corruptly influence the purchase of $1.125 million in garbage trucks for the city in 2013 from the politically connected business.
Field confirmed the second truck purchase awarded to Great Lakes Peterbilt was based on the lowest-priced bid, but not the fastest delivery time as was the priority that time around.
Randy Reeder, who served as assistant superintendent of streets and sanitation under Snyder, testified Tuesday that after Snyder told him there was an urgent need to get new garbage trucks, he ranked the first round of competitive bids with delivery date as a priority. The change gave the edge to Great Lakes Peterbilt, who was awarded the sale, he said.
The move cost the city nearly $60,000 over a lower-cost bid, prosecutors said.
Snyder was indicted in late 2016 and was found guilty in early 2019 of the bribery charge and federal tax violations. The bribery verdict was overturned in late 2019.
A former judge in the case decided Snyder must face a new jury on the bribery charge, overruling defense arguments that a second trial was barred by the constitutional protection against double jeopardy.
Snyder is awaiting sentencing on the tax violations.
Attorneys on Monday discussed claims that Snyder had accepted the $13,000 in question in return for providing health insurance advice to the trucking firm.