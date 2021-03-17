Defense takes over at former Portage mayor's bribery trial; truck bids take center stage

HAMMOND — An FBI investigator testified Wednesday morning he cannot say whether competitive truck bids at the heart of former Portage Mayor James Snyder's federal bribery trial were first opened at a public meeting.

Eric Field made the statement while being shown bid envelopes prosecutors said had been taped shut.

The testimony came as the defense began presenting its side of the case during the second week of trial.

Wednesday's testimony began more than an hour late, after the judge admonished the defense for not giving the government its schedule of witnesses and for providing witness names late into the night before.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly, of the Northern District of Illinois, then ended the morning session in a heated dispute over procedural issues with Assistant U.S. Attorney Jill Koster.

The defense spent much of the morning going over bidding procedures with Field.

Field appeared to back away from an earlier statement that he found nothing wrong with the first of two rounds of truck bids, which are key to the case.