Defense tells jurors to scrutinize testimony of woman who was shot, left for dead

CROWN POINT — A defense attorney for a Gary man facing trial this week on charges of attempting to murder a woman in 2019 as part of a plan to silence her relative told jurors that evidence and testimony would not line up with the state's theory of the case.

Jarod D. Johnson, 25, of Gary, has pleaded not guilty in Lake Criminal Court to felony charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and intimidation.

His attorney, Marc Laterzo, told the jury that he, co-counsel Sonya Scott-Dix and Johnson were not disputing that something terrible happened to the woman.

However, he asked jurors to carefully consider whether her testimony makes sense.

The jury may agree that Johnson's mother and brother were involved in her kidnapping, but Laterzo predicted that Lake County Deputy Prosecutors David Rooda and Tara Villarreal would not present evidence proving that Jarod Johnson was involved.

"Jarod Johnson did not commit these crimes," Laterzo said. "He did not want for them to happen. He did not intend for them to happen. He did not participate. Sometimes things are not what they initially appear to be."

Villarreal said evidence and testimony would show that Johnson's brother and mother abducted the woman while she was walking home along Ridge Road late April 14, 2019, and blindfolded her and bound her hands after she repeatedly refused to tell them where to find her relative.

The family wanted the location of the relative because she was scheduled to testify against Johnson in a separate case that had been set to begin the next day, the deputy prosecutor said.

The woman was still being held in the car when the family stopped to pick up Jarod Johnson, who also repeatedly demanded to know where to find the woman's relative, Villarreal said.

The woman knew it was Jarod Johnson who had gotten into the vehicle because she recognized his voice, she said.

When the car stopped, Jarod Johnson dragged her out of the car and she felt her feet get wet, Villarreal said. The woman thought she was being led to a body of water to be drowned.

Johnson's mother gave the woman once last chance to give the location of the relative before she was shot in the right side of her face, Villarreal said.

The woman, who is expected to testify Tuesday, would show the jury the scar she has a result of her wound, she said.

The woman dropped to the ground and played dead and heard Johnson's mother say, "Let's go," Villarreal said. Jarod Johnson said, "No, Ma, she ain't dead yet," the deputy prosecutor alleged.

Four more gunshots rang out, one of which hit the woman's arm. She remained on the ground after hearing a car pull off and eventually got up and ran to several homes in Gary's Glen Park section, seeking help.

Villarreal told jurors they would watch a Ring doorbell video of the woman banging on the door at a nearby home.

The jury also will hear that Jarod Johnson was wearing a GPS-equipped ankle bracelet, which recorded data placing him at the scene of the crime, Villarreal said.

Laterzo said he anticipates that the evidence would show that the woman wasn't walking home when she was abducted and that GPS data from Johnson's ankle bracelet would leave jurors questing the purported timeline.

Laterzo asked the jury to carefully consider when locations were pinpointed and the amount of time at each location.

The defense attorney told jurors it would be clear, after they see all the evidence, that the crime could not have occurred as the woman described it.

The trial is slated to continue Tuesday in Judge Salvador Vasquez's courtroom.