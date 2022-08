Defense urges jurors in triple murder trial not to 'jump to conclusions'

CROWN POINT — A defense attorney asked jurors Monday not to let "prejudice and bias get in the way" of their efforts to get to the truth in a triple murder case.

Reginald J. Carter, 33, is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend and two of her relatives Oct. 25, 2019, and setting a fire at the home he shared with them in the 3500 block of West 20th Avenue in Gary.

Reginald Carter's girlfriend, Yoasha Carter, 26, her cousin Dwayne Jones, 33, and aunt Nefretiri Jones, 51, were killed before the fire started, doused in gasoline and set ablaze, prosecutors said. Reginald and Yoasha Carter shared the same last name but were not related.

Reginald Carter has pleaded not guilty to three counts of murder and one count of arson. Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez is presiding over his trial this week.

His attorney, John Cantrell, told jurors they would hear testimony about an argument between Reginald and Yoasha Carter before the house fire started, but he urged the jury to look for convincing proof.

"There is no proof — period — that he did this," Cantrell said. "They want you to jump to conclusions."

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Tara Villarreal said the case was about vengeance.

Reginald and Yoasha Carter had a toxic relationship that became so bad they would each rush to grab Yoasha Carter's handgun during arguments, Villarreal said.

"They would fight, and they would argue, and they would run to the gun," she said. "That's how they handled things."

They also had a 1-month-old baby together and lived in a house with multiple adult family members and several children, she said.

Yoasha Carter's mother, Yolanda Mitchell, testified her daughter told her Reginald Carter strangled her until she became unconscious two times about a week before the homicides.

Mitchell accused Reginald Carter of saying, "At least I brought her back," when confronted about the alleged domestic abuse.

Mitchell said Reginald Carter also announced to multiple family members two to three days before the homicides that the next time Yoasha Carter pulled a gun on him, he would use it on her.

She testified that she talked to her daughter about leaving Reginald Carter, but Yoasha Carter said he didn't have anywhere to go.

Under cross-examination by Cantrell, Mitchell appeared to become frustrated at times, telling the defense attorney he'd have to ask questions of other witnesses.

When Cantrell said he wanted to make sure testimony in the case wasn't "foggy," Mitchell replied, "You're making it foggy."

Mitchell said she was scheduled to work in Hammond as a home health aid the day of the homicides but agreed to allow Yoasha Carter to use her van to drive for Uber.

Yoasha Carter wasn't ready when it was time for Mitchell to leave, so Reginald Carter drove Mitchell to work, Mitchell testified.

Mitchell said she asked Reginald Carter to pick up another one of her daughters, who was in Chicago and needed a ride to a doctor's office.

Villarreal said testimony would show Reginald Carter later learned Yoasha Carter's sister no longer needed a ride and returned to the Gary home.

Mitchell said she received a call later that day from a family member, who said their house was on fire.

She attempted to call Yoasha Carter, Nefretiri Jones and Dwayne Jones, but none of them answered. Since Reginald Carter still had her van, she got a ride from her client's mother back to her residence, she said.

Reginald Carter was not at the residence when she arrived, but he pulled up a short time later in her van. He was driving so fast that the tires were "smoking," she said.

Reginald Carter told her he'd taken the 1-month-old child to his mother's home in Chicago, Mitchell said. She told Cantrell she was currently fighting for custody of the boy.

As Mitchell recounted events the days of the homicides, she said she approached her van after Reginald Carter arrived and noticed an overwhelming bleach smell.

Mitchell said she kept a bottle of bleach on the floor of the van, just behind the console, in case she needed it for work. The bottle remained upright while driving and didn't roll around while the van was in motion, she said.

Mitchell said she found Reginald Carter's backpack in her van and opened it. Inside the bag, she found a towel, pulled back part of it and noticed an impression of a gun, she said.

Cantrell asked her if photos of the towel introduced into evidence by Villarreal and Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Jatkiewicz showed the impression in the towel. Mitchell said they didn't, because she refolded the towel after looking inside the bag.

Mitchell also looked at photos of a garbage bag containing used latex gloves. She said the gloves likely came from a box she kept in her van for work, but the garbage bag wasn't in her van when Reginald Carter dropped her off at work and she didn't use the gloves inside of it.