Defense wants to suppress cell data in case against man charged in woman's beating death

CROWN POINT — Attorneys for a Hammond man accused of beating a woman to death and dumping her body in an Illinois forest preserve in 2019 filed a motion Tuesday seeking to suppress evidence obtained through a warrantless search of his cellphone data.

James E. McGhee, 40, is scheduled to stand trial starting June 1 in the August 2019 homicide of 27-year-old Sidne-Nichole Buchanan, of Gary.

McGhee's attorney, Michael Woods, told Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell said McGhee's trial could be delayed because the defense anticipated a need for an evidentiary hearing and briefing schedule on the motion to suppress.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Infinity Westberg said the state turned over evidence surrounding the warrantless cellular search to McGhee's former attorney, Jamise Perkins, and subsequently Woods' firm, Stracci Law Group, in 2019 and Woods has had plenty of time to raise any issues.

She objected to any delay in McGhee's trial.

"If we can get the (motion to suppress) done quickly, fine, but we are asking to proceed to trial," Westberg said.