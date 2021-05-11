Defense wants to suppress cell data in case against man charged in woman's beating death

CROWN POINT — Attorneys for a Hammond man accused of beating a woman to death and dumping her body in an Illinois forest preserve in 2019 filed a motion Tuesday seeking to suppress evidence obtained through a warrantless search of his cellphone data.
James E. McGhee, 40, is scheduled to stand trial starting June 1 in the August 2019 homicide of 27-year-old Sidne-Nichole Buchanan, of Gary.
McGhee's attorney, Michael Woods, told Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell said McGhee's trial could be delayed because the defense anticipated a need for an evidentiary hearing and briefing schedule on the motion to suppress.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Infinity Westberg said the state turned over evidence surrounding the warrantless cellular search to McGhee's former attorney, Jamise Perkins, and subsequently Woods' firm, Stracci Law Group, in 2019 and Woods has had plenty of time to raise any issues.
She objected to any delay in McGhee's trial.
"If we can get the (motion to suppress) done quickly, fine, but we are asking to proceed to trial," Westberg said.
Woods said he began digging into the case in January, after Perkins completed service as a judge pro tempore in another felony courtroom and it became clear she would not return to Stracci Law Group.
McGhee had a reasonable expectation of privacy, and data obtained through a warrantless search was later used as a basis to obtain warrants for "all sorts of information," Woods said.
According to the motion, an FBI agent and members of the agency's Gang Response Investigative Team task force seized cellular communications concerning McGhee from Verizon Wireless without a search warrant July 30, 2019.
That was the same day Buchanan's family reported her missing.
She went missing July 27, after posting a video of herself and McGhee attending a Wiz Khalifa concert in Tinley Park, court documents state.
The information investigators seized included McGhee's current and historical cell site location, the motion states.
Federal authorities conducted the search "upon representation that said seizure was authorized by federal law and justified by exigent circumstances," specifically "the danger or death or serious physical injury to a person, necessitating the immediate release of information," Woods wrote.
Authorities lacked probable cause and "sufficient exigent circumstances to seize records without a warrant," violating McGhee's constitutional right to be free from unreasonable search and seizure, the defense filing states.
Westberg has not yet filed a written response to the motion to dismiss.
A friend of McGhee led police to Buchanan's body Aug. 12, 2019, at the Thornton-Lansing Road Nature Preserve in unincorporated Cook County, according to court records.
The friend, who was granted immunity from prosecution in exchange for his testimony, told police McGhee admitted he "lost it" and beat Buchanan to death, documents state.
Boswell said she would refer the motion to suppress to a magistrate for an expedited hearing and affirmed McGhee's jury trial.
The judge set another pretrial hearing for May 17.
She also ordered McGhee be permitted to travel to court for the May 17 hearing. McGhee has been free on bond since November and living under house arrest because the state missed a deadline to bring him to trial while holding him in custody.