Delay granted for request to waive Porter County teen to adult court in fatal shooting

VALPARAISO — A hearing has been delayed until early next year to decide whether to waive a 17-year-old Portage High School student to adult court to face charges stemming from an Oct. 14 fatal shooting, court records show.

The delay was sought by defense attorney Ken Elwood, who said more time is needed to collect evidence in the case.

He said prosecutors did not object.

The hearing, which was scheduled for Monday in Porter County juvenile court, was postponed until Jan. 23, records show.

Porter County prosecutors announced in October their intention to request the waiver, saying, "It is in the best interest of the safety and welfare of the community that the child stand trial as an adult."

The Shorewood Forest teen, who The Times is not naming as long as the case remains in juvenile court, is accused of committing reckless homicide and criminal recklessness, which would be felonies if committed by an adult, officials say.

Elwood has said, "I do not believe this is a case that should be waived to adult court."

"This is not in the best interest of the minor nor the public," he said. "What happened was a tragic accident. We will vigorously oppose this motion to waive."

Porter County Juvenile Court Magistrate Kristen Mulligan had granted an earlier request by the defense to allow the accused teen to leave the juvenile detention center and go on home detention while her case proceeds.

The accusations are that on Oct. 14, the teen pointed another person's handgun at the head of 18-year-old Andrew Lenahan and shot him, resulting in Lenahan's death, the petition reads.

Elwood said during a juvenile hearing that a few men brought the handguns in question to a gathering in the 600 block of West County Road 100 North in Union Township and set them out believing they were unloaded.

After others had pointed the guns at the teen and pulled the trigger, Lenahan handed her a gun and after hesitating at first, she pulled the trigger and shot him, Elwood said.

While one of the men claimed to have seen the girl chamber the gun, Elwood said that is unlikely because of the strength required. She had also been told the gun was not loaded, the attorney said.

Andrew's mother, Tabitha Lenahan, a Gary native who now lives in Savannah, Georgia, told The Times in October that Andrew had moved to the Region in July to pursue a career in pipefitting and welding.

"Anything he set his mind to, he did it," she said.

She said Andrew loved telling jokes, cooking, playing football and paintball and was a hunter.

"He was an active kid," John Lenahan said of his son. "He enjoyed life."