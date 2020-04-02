Delay granted in Porter County double murder case

VALPARAISO — A hearing has been postponed for more than a month on a request to move the high-profile Connor Kerner double murder case out of Porter County based on claims the accused cannot receive a fair trial because of publicity and public outrage.
The hearing, which was supposed to held Monday before Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford, is now scheduled for 10 a.m. May 26, according to the court.
The move comes on the heels of the Dominque Smith murder case out of Portage being postponed over concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
That May 4 trial and preliminary hearings have been delayed and new dates have yet to be set as concerns over the pandemic continue to play havoc with the local court system, according to court documents.
Kerner is accused of killing Thomas Grill Jr., 18, of Cedar Lake, and Molley R. Lanham, 19, of St. John, on Feb. 25, 2019, in Kerner's grandparents' garage in Boone Township.
Kerner, who was 17 at the time of the killings, reportedly told an informant he shot Grill after Grill tried to rob him during a drug deal.
Defense attorney James Voyles has argued there has been too much public hostility against Kerner and media coverage of his case for him to receive a fair trial in Porter County.
He also cited public outrage over the alleged offense and "speculative opinions as to his personality and character," according to a motion he filed. The defense blames the attention the case has received on social media.
Prosecutors responded in writing that the U.S. and state constitutions aim to assure the right to a fair trial. But a judge considering a request for a change of venue must balance the rights of the accused with those of the news media and citizens.
It is up to those making the request "to establish either the high probability or existence of such widespread bias in the community that an impartial jury cannot be obtained," Porter County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Armando Salinas Jr. wrote.
"Prejudicial publicity requiring a change of venue is 'that which contains inflammatory material which would not be admissible at trial or contain misstatements or distortions of the evidence given at trial,'" prosecutors said quoting an earlier court ruling.
Usual news coverage of a case does not support a change of venue, prosecutors argue. Neither does the argument by defense that potential juror exposure to negative press or social media posts will prevent a fair trial.
"The defense has shown no evidence that would indicate that the media coverage has developed into widespread bias in the community that would taint the potential jury pool," Salinas wrote.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.