Delay granted in Porter County double murder case

He also cited public outrage over the alleged offense and "speculative opinions as to his personality and character," according to a motion he filed. The defense blames the attention the case has received on social media.

Prosecutors responded in writing that the U.S. and state constitutions aim to assure the right to a fair trial. But a judge considering a request for a change of venue must balance the rights of the accused with those of the news media and citizens.

It is up to those making the request "to establish either the high probability or existence of such widespread bias in the community that an impartial jury cannot be obtained," Porter County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Armando Salinas Jr. wrote.

"Prejudicial publicity requiring a change of venue is 'that which contains inflammatory material which would not be admissible at trial or contain misstatements or distortions of the evidence given at trial,'" prosecutors said quoting an earlier court ruling.

Usual news coverage of a case does not support a change of venue, prosecutors argue. Neither does the argument by defense that potential juror exposure to negative press or social media posts will prevent a fair trial.