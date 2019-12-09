VALPARAISO — The defense has won a delay until March 18 for a hearing to decide whether a 15-year-old Gary boy will be waived to adult court to face charges of helping to murder and rob a Portage woman.
"The juvenile will be granted a reasonable amount of additional time so that counsel for the juvenile can properly prepare for the Waiver Hearing," Porter County Juvenile Court Magistrate Gwenn Rinkenberger said in her Monday afternoon ruling.
Porter County Juvenile Public Defender Harold Harper had sought the delay, arguing he has not yet received evidence in the case from prosecutors, which he said is understandable considering the large volume of statements from the three charged, witness and autopsy reports, crime scene photos, and social media and cell phone records.
The delay was not opposed by prosecutors.
The boy, and two other juveniles ages 16 and 17, are accused of the Nov. 19 shooting death and robbery of 27-year-old Portage resident Adriana Saucedo.
Four of the five factors the juvenile court is considering for waiver to adult court have already been determined or likely will be, Rinkenberger said.
The fifth, which will be argued during the waiver hearing and which will need time for preparation, is whether "it would be in the best interest of the juvenile and the safety of the community for the juvenile to remain within the juvenile justice system."
Due to the serious nature of the charges, a waiver to adult court will be mandatory if the magistrate determines the five factors are true, according to Rinkenberger's ruling.
The other factors are that the juvenile is at least 12 and less than 16, juvenile court has jurisdiction, juvenile is charged with murder and there is probable cause that the juvenile committed the act as charged.
The waiver hearing had been set for Dec. 17. A status hearing is now scheduled for Friday.
The boy, who The Times is not identifying unless his case is waived to adult court, faces charges of aiding, inducing or causing a murder; murder in perpetration of a robbery; and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.
Police say the boy, along with Shaun Thompson, 16, and Jonathan Brown, 17, both of Gary, shot Saucedo and stole $80 from her Nov. 19 after picking her up about 4:30 p.m. at an apartment on Kathryn Court in Portage. They lured her out with the false claim of selling her marijuana, police said.
After stopping to have her pay for gasoline, they drove to the parking lot of the nearby Frontier building at 2059 Crisman Road in Portage, police said.
The 15-year-old, who initially had connected with Saucedo on Facebook and who was driving the car, said he then heard a gunshot in the backseat and turned to see that Thompson had shot the woman, police said.
After the shooting, the trio traveled to Horace S. Norton Elementary School, 1356 Harrison Blvd. in Gary, and the 15-year-old said he helped remove Saucedo's body from the car and remained outside while the other two juveniles dragged her "lifeless body" into the school, police said.
The 15-year-old later took police to the school, where officers found Saucedo's body in the cafeteria area under a large roll of red carpet, according to charging documents.
The 9mm Ruger semiautomatic handgun believed to have been used in the killing was recovered from a wooded area in Gary, police said.
Thompson and Brown were charged as adults and made an initial appearance in adult court Nov. 27 on charges of murder, robbery and murder in the perpetuation of a robbery.
Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper entered preliminary pleas of not guilty for both defendants and set a hearing for Jan. 21.
Harold Harper said he also intends to seek funding to have a mental health evaluation done on the 15-year-old boy "to determine whether it is in his best interest and the best interests of the safety and welfare of the community for the child to remain in the juvenile justice system."
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.