Attorney Matt Soliday has filed as a Democrat in the race to replace Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford when he steps down at the year's end.

"As a trial lawyer with over 27 years of experience in both criminal and civil law, I believe that I am uniquely qualified to serve the citizens of Porter County as judge," Soliday said. "My jury trial experience has given me the insight and wisdom to serve all parties that come before the court. Also, having served as both a former deputy prosecuting attorney and public defender, I am familiar with both sides of the criminal justice system and understand the need for fairness and justice in our criminal courts."

Soliday said he has served the citizens of Porter County by volunteering with the Valparaiso Family YMCA and being named a past volunteer of the year. He is a mentor in the Boys to Men program through Our Greater Good, is co-founder and director of the Valparaiso Triathlon and currently sits on the Porter County Tourism Board.

Soliday is a lifelong resident of Porter County and a graduate of Valparaiso High School. After graduating in 1989 from Indiana University with a bachelor's degree in psychology, Soliday continued his education and earned his law degree from Valparaiso University School of Law in 1992.

Valparaiso resident Katrina Spence Smock filed as a Republican candidate in the same race.

