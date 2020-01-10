Attorney Matt Soliday has filed as a Democrat in the race to replace Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford when he steps down at the year's end.
"As a trial lawyer with over 27 years of experience in both criminal and civil law, I believe that I am uniquely qualified to serve the citizens of Porter County as judge," Soliday said. "My jury trial experience has given me the insight and wisdom to serve all parties that come before the court. Also, having served as both a former deputy prosecuting attorney and public defender, I am familiar with both sides of the criminal justice system and understand the need for fairness and justice in our criminal courts."
Soliday said he has served the citizens of Porter County by volunteering with the Valparaiso Family YMCA and being named a past volunteer of the year. He is a mentor in the Boys to Men program through Our Greater Good, is co-founder and director of the Valparaiso Triathlon and currently sits on the Porter County Tourism Board.
Soliday is a lifelong resident of Porter County and a graduate of Valparaiso High School. After graduating in 1989 from Indiana University with a bachelor's degree in psychology, Soliday continued his education and earned his law degree from Valparaiso University School of Law in 1992.
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
A long line of guests waits to greet Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper, lower right, and her husband, Judge David Chidester, Tuesday night at the Porter County Expo Center. Harper is leaving after 35 years on the bench.
Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper and her husband, Judge David Chidester, greet well-wishers Tuesday night at the Porter County Expo Center for Harper’s retirement party.
John Luke, The Times
A long line of guests waits to greet Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper, lower right, and her husband, Judge David Chidester, Tuesday night at the Porter County Expo Center. Harper is leaving after 35 years on the bench.
John Luke The Times
Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper talks to well-wishers Tuesday night as they gather at the Porter County Expo Center for her retirement party. Harper is leaving after 35 years on the bench.
John Luke, The Times
A long line of guests waits to greet Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper, lower right, and her husband, Judge David Chidester, Tuesday night at the Porter County Expo Center.
John Luke The Times
People gather Tuesday night at the Porter County Expo Center to wish well to Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper, who is leaving after 35 years on the bench.
John Luke, The Times
People gather Tuesday night at the Porter County Expo Center to wish well to Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper, who is leaving after 35 years on the bench.
John Luke, The Times
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.