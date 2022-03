DeMotte man sentenced to prison for drug and gun violations

HAMMOND — A north Jasper County man who amassed an illegal collection of guns and methamphetamine is going to prison.

U.S. Chief District Court Judge Jon E. DeGuilio sentenced 51-year-old Ricky Shultz to 15 years Tuesday for drug and firearm violations.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Nozick described Shultz in a memo to the court as a career offender with prior convictions for battery and marijuana trafficking, and a reputation of being a well-known drug dealer.

Authority said that in 2018 Schultz, during a prior prison term, held a leadership position in the prison-based Saxon Knights, though Shultz considered himself retired from that gang.

Shultz was free and living near DeMotte three years ago when he drew the attention of the Jasper County Sheriff’s Tactical Team, Indiana State Police Emergency Response Team, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Porter County Multi Enforcement Group.

Law enforcement officials suspected him of involvement in a series of firearms thefts taken in residential burglaries.

Officers raided Shultz’s home Sept. 5, 2018, and recovered about 40 firearms — including two machine guns — and 226 grams of crystal methamphetamine. Five of the guns had previously been reported stolen.

The U.S. attorney’s office charged Shultz and his wife with illicit gun and drug possession in 2018. They dismissed those charges against his wife last year following her cooperation with authorities in advance of Shultz’s then upcoming trial.

Shultz gave up his right to a jury trial and pleaded guilty last November to being a felon in possession of a firearms and drug possession under an agreement with the U.S. attorney in return for a more lenient sentence than the decades of prison he might have faced if he had been convicted of his crimes by a jury.

