Department of Justice awards grant to support reduction of violent crime in northern Indiana

HAMMOND — The Justice Department has granted $135,036 to support the Project Safe Neighborhoods program in the Northern District of Indiana, U.S. Attorney Clifford D. Johnson announced Thursday.

Funding from the grant will support community efforts to reduce violent crime, specifically gun violence. Project Safe Neighborhoods, launched in 2001, is a nationwide initiative designed to address the most prevalent problems in individual communities. It is a combined effort among U.S. attorneys in all 94 U.S. federal judicial districts and members of law enforcement, prosecutors and other members of each community.

“The Justice Department’s grants provide resources for our state and local law partners to help protect individuals and communities from violent crime,” Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta said. “Through Project Safe Neighborhoods, the department is taking a comprehensive approach, recognizing that we cannot simply arrest our way out of this problem — the resources in these grants will help our state and local partners reduce gun violence through increased community trust and investments in community-based initiatives like violence-intervention programs.”

According to a set of principles revised in 2021, PSN operates to serve communities by fostering trust and legitimacy in communities, supporting community-based organizations working to prevent violence, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities and measuring the results. The initial program was designed around community engagement, prevention and intervention, focused and strategic enforcement, and accountability initiatives.

“Local law enforcement agencies need resources to address the pandemic of violent crime that is currently disturbing the safety and tranquility of our communities," Johnson said. "This PSN grant is one example of resources being brought to the Northern District of Indiana.”

PSN has reduced overall crime, specifically gun violence, in the cities it has been implemented in, according to the attorney's office. The most recent data, collected in 2009, demonstrates a reduction in violent crime in cities with populations over 100,000. In 82 cities where PSN was implemented, violent crimes declined by 4.1%, compared to a study of 170 cities where PSN was not implemented, where crime declined by 0.9%.

The federal government classifies the Northern District of Indiana into four core areas: the Fort Wayne area, the South Bend area, the Lafayette area and Northwest Indiana, focusing on higher-crime areas such as Gary, Hammond and East Chicago, according to the Bureau of Justice Assistance.

Each area will receive a portion of the money, which has not yet been allocated. The Northern District of Indiana’s PSN Task Force will be responsible for determining the portions based on strategies submitted in grant proposals.

The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute is responsible for distributing the funds. At least 30% of the award will be allocated to address gang activity in the assigned focus areas, according to the Bureau of Justice Assistance.