Deputy prosecutor selected to serve in U.S. attorney's office

CROWN POINT — Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Patrick Grindlay has been chosen to serve as special assistant U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Indiana, the prosecutor's office said.

In his new role, Grindlay will prosecute federal crimes with a focus on narcotics, firearms and violent crimes.

Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter said Grindlay would be missed and was one of his office's "finest deputy prosecuting attorneys."

"His dedication and empathy to the victims of crime and his focused attention to every detail, along with his humble and kind nature, is what truly sets him apart," Carter said.

Grindlay graduated from the University of Chicago Law School in 2012 and has worked for the Lake County prosecutor's office for more than five years, serving in the county and felony divisions.

Grindlay said he gained valuable experience at the prosecutor's office.

"I've been able to hone my prosecutorial skills, gained valuable trial experience and, perhaps most importantly, make lifelong friends," Grindlay said.

Other former deputy prosecutors that have transitioned to special assistant U.S. attorney positions include Nick Padilla, Jackie Jacobs, Armando Salinas and Michael Toth.

