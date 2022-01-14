'Designated drunk driver' found to be 3 times the legal limit following crash, police say

PORTAGE — A 28-year-old Portage man, who told police following a crash that he was a "designated drunk driver," was taken to jail after he was found to be just more than three times the legal limit for drinking alcohol and driving, according to the incident report.

Portage police said they were called out at 4:44 a.m Thursday to the 1300 block of Camelot Manor for a report of a man driving through his yard and crashing into a carport.

Another resident said the driver, identified as Cody Davidson, then entered the home and began damaging items, police said.

When an officer arrived, he said he found the damaged Ford Fusion parked in the yard and still running. Davidson was found inside the home stumbling around carrying a mop, speaking with slurred speech and repeatedly falling down.

Davidson reportedly told police he had been at a local bar and before returning home, drove friends home as he was the "designated drunk driver," police said. He said he drove around his yard, but was unsure how his vehicle became damaged.

A blood draw revealed his blood alcohol concentration at .248, as compared to the legal limit for driving of .08, police said.