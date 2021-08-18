 Skip to main content
Destroyed Portage hotel room lands Highland pair in jail on drug charges, police say
PORTAGE — Two Highland residents were arrested on drug charges after police were alerted to a trashed hotel room that still had smoke in the air, burned furniture and drug paraphernalia scattered around, police said.

Tara Flavin, 42, faces a felony count of possessing methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, Portage police said.

Join Sandy Curry, Willie Hall, and Michael Quiroz as they ride for Superior Ambulance in East Chicago

Ruben Ortiz, 21, faces misdemeanor counts of possessing both marijuana and paraphernalia.

Police said they were called out at 1:44 p.m. Tuesday to the Days Inn hotel at 6161 U.S. 20 for a report of a destroyed guest room.

The officer walked into a cloud of smoke in the room and found burned furniture, two torches commonly used for drug use, rolling papers, a glass marijuana smoking pipe and a large amount of other items, according to the incident report.

Police located Flavin and Ortiz outside a neighboring restaurant and they told officers they had stayed overnight at the hotel with an unknown third person, who was supposed to get money to pay the hotel bill, the report says. They denied knowing about the room being damaged or drug use, but said the unknown third person had left items behind.

"I asked why they were staying in Portage and they advised they had come to the hotel to party," police said.

Police learned the pair had signed/registered for the room and they were found in possession of a marijuana cigarette, methamphetamine and a glass pipe commonly used to smoke methamphetamine, according to the report.

