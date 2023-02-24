MICHIGAN CITY — A Michigan City police officer found himself face to face with a man repeatedly pulling the trigger of a handgun pointed at him.

This happened after the gunman had already fired shots at officers.

Those are among the details in criminal allegations leveled against Joshua Mohamed, 46, of Michigan City.

Mohamed is charged with Level 1 felony attempted murder, Level 5 felony criminal recklessness and Class A misdemeanor pointing a firearm stemming from the Feb. 17 incident at his home.

According to court documents, Mohamed called 911 asking for help.

After receiving no answer to knocks on the door, two officers forced their way inside the residence in the 1500 block of Barker Avenue. They heard Mohamed from a bedroom saying “help me” and claiming that someone was trying to shoot and kill him.

Police said it took longer than usual to reach Mohamed because of numerous items stacked and scattered everywhere in a “hoarder-like manner.”

Attempts were being made to talk Mohamed into coming out from underneath a bed when a gunshot was fired.

The round flew to the right of the officers, who left the bedroom but kept trying to speak with Mohamed from behind the corner of a wall, court documents revealed.

Police said three or four more gunshots were fired from underneath the bed.

Officers left the residence and evacuated nearby residences as a safety precaution.

According to court documents, members of the SWAT team were dispatched and, using a shield, went inside the residence. They moved items out of their way to clear a path to the bedroom.

One officer was looking underneath the bed when he spotted Mohamed pulling the trigger of a gun that was pointed at him. However, the semi-automatic weapon was no longer loaded.

The officer grabbed the gun and put Mohamed in handcuffs.

Mohamed was transported to Franciscan Health and booked Thursday into LaPorte County Jail, where he was being held on $100,000 bond.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail Roland Wilcoxon Bryley Langford Michael Lopez Jacqueline Wajd Jordan Nixon Kyren Perry-Jones Demetrius Roberson Lindsey Joseph Daniel New Jr. Lamar Frazier James Glanders Deontrey Thomas Andrew Allen Aaron Head Tramaine Allison Alonzo Evans Matthew Czarnecki Breanne Smith